Amazon Prime Video to add one of 2023's biggest movies this month

2023 seems like it will be remembered as the year that all of the big movies were released in cinemas and hit the best streaming services in record time. Of course, you often have to pay to rent movies that hit on-demand services from cinemas, but one of the biggest movies of 2023 will be free to stream for anyone who has Amazon Prime.

Saltburn is the second movie from director Emerald Fennell (after the superb Promising Young Woman) and it is one of the biggest films of the year. If you didn't catch it in cinemas that's ok, because it is arriving on Prime Video on the 22nd of December.

One of the biggest draws of Saltburn is its cast, Barry Keoghan is a unique actor who has quickly become a favourite for off-the-wall movie fans after performances in the likes of The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Banshees of Inisherin. Alongside him are fellow rising stars Jacob Elordi and Alison Oliver as well as big names like Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant and Carey Mulligan.

So what's it all about? Well thematically many have compared it to The Talented Mr Ripley, it's a tale about wealth and aspiration. Keoghan plays Oliver, a student at Oxford University on a scholarship and not from the traditional wealthy background of his classmates. He befriends Felix (Elordi) who eventually invites him to spend the summer with his family at their estate, the titular Saltburn.

From there things get pretty dark pretty quickly and there are some fairly morbid turns of events. No spoilers, but it's not a family movie. What Saltburn is however is an incredibly tense psychological thriller.

It seems to be a fairly divisive film amongst critics and audiences, with some loving the film and others not able to stand it. Despite that, it boasts a solid 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes so it's well worth the time to decide for yourself, especially when it lands on Prime Video.

