Amazon Prime Day is here: get £20 off Prime with this stunning deal

Amazon Prime Day 2019 has started. The annual blockbuster sales event kickstarted at 00:01am on Monday July 15. Despite the name, it's actually two days of discounts and deals across thousands of popular products on Amazon.

It's basically Black Friday in summer. But unlike Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day is only available to those signed-up to its Prime membership scheme.

The annual membership scheme includes a number of benefits, including free one-day delivery, two-hour delivery in some cities, the ability to stream the Prime Music catalogue, watch original shows and movies on Prime Video, and unlimited storage for your family photos and videos to share across devices.

Prime membership includes access to a rotating library of free Kindle eBooks, magazines, and comics that you can access from the Kindle app, which is available on a wide variety of hardware, as well as Amazon Kindle e-Readers.

Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of its Prime membership by £20, bringing down the annual cost from £79 down to £59.

That means Amazon Prime will cost you less than £5 a month, which is pretty stunning value given what is included in the scheme and you'll get access to every deal and discount available on Prime day.

Amazon Prime | 12-month membership | Was £79 , Now £59

This is a pretty amazing deal. Getting hold of a Prime account is essential with Prime Day on the horizon, but the year round benefits mean this is still an astounding deal at any time. Whether you want to watch original shows like Good Omens, Jack Ryan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, or Bosch, or stream hand-curated playlists on Prime Music – there's a lot of bang for your, erm, pound with this membership.

If that sounds like you, but you're still interested in the original shows and movies available via Prime Video, Amazon does offer a video-only subscription tier. It costs £5.99 a month. Best way to find out whether Amazon Prime works for you is to take advantage of the generous 30-day trial period on offer.

