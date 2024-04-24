Apple TV+'s biggest new sci-fi series gets a major boost from Masters of the Air

Quick Summary One of the stars of Masters of the Air will lead the cast of Neuromancer, the cyberpunk novel adaptation set for Apple TV+. Callum Turner will swap his flying jacket for sci-fi threads after taking the role of Henry Dorsett Case in the forthcoming show.

Apple recently announced that it is adapting William Gibson's genre-defining Neuromancer novel for Apple TV+ and now we know who will star as Henry Dorsett Case in the lead role.

Subscribers of the streaming service will already be au fait with Callum Turner, having played Major John "Bucky" Egan in Masters of the Air.

According to Deadline, he has been cast in the 10-episode sci-fi series that's currently in pre-production. No other actors are currently attached, but we don't imagine it'll be long before we also find out who is to play Molly – the razor-girl assassin that partners Case for a high stakes, corporate heist.

(Image credit: Apple)

The award-winning cyberpunk novel is being adapted for television by Graham Roland (Jack Ryan) and JD Dillard (The Outsider). Skydance Television (Foundation) and Anonymous Content (Mr Robot) are the production companies attached to the project.

In all honesty, it is unlikely we'll see anything definitive on Neuromancer until next year at the earliest. Filming hasn't even started yet and the effects work alone will be extensive considering the theme and stylised nature of the book.

In the meantime, you can always catch up with one of the myriad of other sci-fi series on Apple TV+. The service seems to have become the go-to place for fans of the genre, with the likes of Foundation, Silo, For All Mankind, and Constellation.

One of its best, Severance, has also wrapped filming on season 2 at last, so we can expect to see that hit the platform later this year. And Apple has also signed the rights to The Murderbot Diaries to turn that series of novels into a TV show, too.

How much is Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is somewhat unique among its streaming peers in that you only need to subscribe to one tier to get access to all its shows and movies ad-free. It also streams everything in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos where possible.

A single subscription costs £8.99 / $9.99 per month, with up to five family members also able to connect and watch content.

Alternatively, you also get Apple TV+ as part of an Apple One subscription, which includes the likes of Apple Music, Apple Arcade and iCloud storage. That starts at £18.95 / $19.95 per month for single-person membership.

You can find out more at apple.com.

The Apple TV app is available on multiple streaming devices, Smart TVs, game consoles and, of course, Apple's own products.