Forget 3 Body Problem, Apple TV+ signs the epic sci-fi TV series we've wanted for decades

Netflix will be bringing 3 Body Problem to our screens later this month, which is great, but Apple has announced a forthcoming science fiction TV series that we've wanted since the mid-80s.

Its Apple TV+ streaming service is getting a 10-episode adaptation of William Gibson's groundbreaking cyberpunk novel, Neuromancer.

The show is being created by Graham Roland (Jack Ryan, Dark Winds) and JD Dillard (The Outsider) and is being made by Skydance Television (Foundation) in collaboration with Anonymous Content, a production company that also worked on Mr Robot and the original three seasons of True Detective.

Roland will serve as showrunner while Dillard will direct the first episode. There's no word yet on casting or release date. Considering how much special effects work will invariably need to be done, we don't expect we'll see anything on Apple TV+ until later 2025 at the earliest.

"We’re incredibly excited to be bringing this iconic property to Apple TV+," said the co-creators.

"Neuromancer has inspired so much of the science fiction that’s come after it and we’re looking forward to bringing television audiences into Gibson’s definitive cyberpunk world."

The streaming home of sci-fi

Apple TV+ is truly making its mark as the streaming home of sci-fi TV, with a growing number of much-loved series available on the platform or yet to come. Foundation, For All Mankind, Silo, Severance, Invasion and, more recently, Constellation have each found a solid fan base, with many also rating very highly on Rotten Tomatoes.

Apple also recently announced that it is to bring a TV adaptation of The Murderbot Diaries to the service in the future, which shows its continued support for the genre.

But even among such lofty company, Neuromancer is a major coup. The first novel in William Gibson's Sprawl trilogy was first released in 1984 to enormous critical success. There have been attempts to adapt it to film in the past, with the most recent coming from the director of Deadpool, Tim Miller, but none have seen the light of day.

Thankfully, Apple TV+ will finally bring us a series we've wanted in years. Let's just hope the wait was worth it.