Apple TV+'s new sci-fi thriller is its creepiest show yet, or so trailer suggests

Apple TV+ is rapidly becoming the best streaming service for science fiction, with a decent library of top notch series. For All Mankind, Severance, Invasion, Foundation and Silo are each highly rated by critics and viewers alike. Now we're about to get another show that could be added to that list.

Constellation stars Noomi Rapace (Prometheus, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) and Breaking Bad's Jonathan Banks in something of a departure for Apple. As well as being a sci-fi series, it's a psychological thriller.

And, from the newly-released trailer, it looks like there'll be a few jump scares along the way.

Starting on Wednesday 21 February, when the first three episodes will be available on Apple TV+, the show will run for eight episodes in total.

It has been created and written by Peter Harness (Wallander, Doctor Who) with a number of award nominated directors taking turns at the helm. They include Michelle MacLaren (The Morning Show), Oliver Hirschbiegel (Downfall), and Joseph Cedar (Footnote). Other actors to look out for include James D'Arcy (Oppenheimer) and Barbara Sukowa (Voyager).

Rapace plays astronaut Jo who, after a disaster on her space station, returns to Earth to find not everything is as it should. Some of her life has changed or is missing, while her daughter doesn't seem to be the same person.

Is it all in her mind or is the more to space travel than we previously thought?

You can find out this February.

How much does Apple TV+ cost?

Apple TV+ is available as an app and/or experience across multiple devices, including Apple's own iPhones, iPads and Apple TV boxes, as well as Smart TVs, Android TV boxes, games consoles and plenty more besides.

You can subscribe to the service on its own, with monthly costs being £8.99 / $9.99. However, you also get a 7-day trial period to check out what it has to offer first.

Alternatively, Apple One membership includes Apple TV+ as well as 50GB of iCloud storage, Apple Music and Apple Arcade. It costs £18.95 / $19.95 per month for a single-person subscription, £24.95 / $25.95 per month for a family of up to six. You get 200GB of cloud storage with this option.

Finally, a Premier subscription is also available at £36.95 / $37.95 per month. It adds Fitness+ and Apple News+, plus 2TB of iCloud storage.

