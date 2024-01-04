Major Apple TV+ sci-fi series to return, even without official announcement

Apple has seemingly renewed one of its big budget sci-fi shows without officially announcing its return.

Invasion season 2 finished with episode 10 airing in October last year but the streaming service is yet to confirm a third season. However, according to Production List (via @ATVPlusNews), filming on the new series is to start in February.

It is reported that season 3 of the show will be shot in Vancouver, Canada, and is codenamed "Kanji".

You shouldn't expect to see it hit Apple TV+ anytime soon, however, as the end date for production is September 2024. Considering effects work and editing, we might not see it debut on the platform until 2025.

Still, it'll come as great news for fans that Invasion is set to continue.

If you've not yet seen Invasion, we thoroughly recommend you start as soon as possible. Apple TV+ has become synonymous with blockbuster science fiction series, such as For All Mankind, Foundation and Severance, and this is another on the must-see list.

Set on a modern day Earth, it poses the question of how we'd react if we really did make contact with an alien species. And, how normal life could be impacted by an genuine extraterrestrial invasion.

It stars Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction 2), Shamier Anderson (John Wick: Chapter 4), and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2), with some notable cameos too – such as from Peaky Blinders / Jurassic Park's Sam Neill. And, while there have been several directors involved across the existing two seasons, it seems Alik Sakharov (The Sopranos, Game of Thrones) will be the first on set for season 3.

How much is Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ can be subscribed to as a standalone service or as part of Apple One – a bundle that includes Apple Arcade, Apple Music and other Apple services.

It costs £8.99 / $9.99 per month on its own, with a 7-day trial period available beforehand.

Apple One costs £18.95 / $19.95 per month for a single-person subscription, including Apple TV+, 50GB of iCloud storage, Apple Music and Apple Arcade.

A Family subscription is available too, priced at £24.95 / $25.95 per month. It ups the iCloud storage to 200GB and allows service sharing with up to five people.

A Premier subscription is also available. Priced at £36.95 / $37.95 per month, it adds Fitness+ and Apple News+. You get 2TB of iCloud storage as well.