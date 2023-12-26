The 10 Apple TV+ shows you won't want to miss in 2024

It might not have the subscriber numbers of Netflix, but plenty of experts will tell you that Apple TV+ might be the best streaming service right now (indeed, it won the T3 Award for Best Video Streaming Service at our annual shindig).

Apple TV+'s pricing feels fair given that it includes top-quality 4K HDR content without pricing tiers to worry about – so it'll look extra sumptuous on one of the best OLED TVs sat in your living room – and its hit rate on shows is really impressive, focusing on quality rather than quantity.

If you’re an Apple TV+ user or a potential convert looking to find out what 2024 holds in store for the service, look no further – we’ve gathered 10 of the most exciting shows coming to the platform. It's going to be an unmissable year, especially if you're already eyeing-up the 10 best shows on Netflix too...

1. Masters of the Air

Release date: 26 January 2024

This is one of the most anticipated TV series in years, regardless of what platform it’s on – from some of the team behind Band of Brothers and The Pacific, this time round it’s the US Air Force getting the focus.

The series will zoom in on the 100th Bomb Group as they take on high-stakes bombing missions over Nazi Germany, and it stars Austin Butler among others, and with Steven Spielberg executive producing along with Tom Hanks, expect some stardust to be sprinkled over it all... along with truly brutal moments.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

2. The New Look

Release date: 14 February 2024

If you’re into fashion, this looks like a holy grail of a new show for you – charting the rise and rise of Christian Dior in the mid-20th Century, escaping from the horrors of the Second World War to change fashion forever.

It’s got a star-studded cast, with Ben Mendelsohn in the main role, but huge names as support including Glenn Close, Juliette Binoche, John Malkovich and Maisie Williams. We’re pretty certain we’ll see some of the most graceful on-screen couture in a long time.

3. Criminal Record

Release date: 10 January 2024

This police drama is set on the streets of London, and from the looks of things we can expect a shady, threatening performance from ex-Doctor Who lead Peter Capaldi playing a detective who might well be embroiled in a cover-up.

When another detective starts to dig to find the truth, things start to boil over nicely, and the trailer makes it clear that events will get hectic.

4. Manhunt

Release date: 15 March 2024

Set directly after the sensational murder of Abraham Lincoln, this thriller series looks like it will be a dark and twisty period drama. It stars Tobias Menzies and centres on the hunt for John Wilkes Booth.

That means it’s putting one of the most famous episodes in American history on-screen, but expect plenty of embellishment and drama, alongside real historical rigour, since it’s based on a non-fiction book of the same name.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

5. Palm Royale

Release date: 20 March 2024

The summer of 1969 is famous for many reasons, and it’s the setting for Palm Royale, a story that Apple says is based on the truth.

It’s all about Maxine Simmons and her attempts to get into the upper echelons of society and actually enjoy the fine life rather than scraping by. It stars Kristen Wiig and looks like it’ll feature some ace late-1960s costumes.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

6. Constellation

Release date: 21 February 2024

This eight-part thriller promises to get pretty weird. Noomi Rapace plays Jo, an astronaut who starts to get properly confused when she returns to Earth after things go wrong in a mission in space.

She’s missing parts of her life and struggling to figure out why, and given that Apple is calling the show a “conspiracy-based space adventure” you can be fairly sure that things are going to be more than they seem.

7. The Dynasty: New England Patriots

Release date: 16 February 2024

Everyone loves a good sports documentary series, and Apple has so far managed to leverage pretty impressive back-room access when it produces them.

The Dynasty looks like a really in-depth examination of the Patriots and what made the team great in their long spell with Brady at quarterback, but with plenty of big egos involved we’ll have to hope for some major revelations or moments of behind-the-scenes drama.

8. Camp Snoopy

Release date: 2024

A good streaming service needs good family shows, for all ages, and Apple perhaps has a slightly thinner lineup than some competitors on that front (hi Disney+!). Still, its partnership with Snoopy is long-running and is getting extended by Camp Snoopy.

Expect a charming and nicely paced story of teamwork and fun as Snoopy and pals earn their merit badges.

9. Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend

Release date: 21 February 2024

There is no bigger sporting icon out there, and Messi’s World Cup win with Argentina last year was a simply huge moment – so this four-part series should be well worth tuning in for.

He’s famously media-shy, so first-hand access to not just Messi reminiscing, but also during the tournament, is a huge draw – doubtless all helped by Apple’s hookup with Major League Soccer, where Messi now plays.

10. Murderbot

Release date: TBC

Okay, so we don’t know for sure that it’ll come out in 2024, but we really hope it does! This series will adapt some acclaimed science fiction novels and star Alexander Skarsgård, a huge name at the moment thanks to The Northman and Succession.

The books are thoughtful explorations of free will and sentience, starring the titular robot as he helps clients – so this one could certainly get fairly cerebral.