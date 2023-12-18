Apple TV+ to get the most-wanted new sci-fi series in years

Apple has been going great guns when it comes to science fiction TV shows. Foundation, For All Mankind, Silo and Severance haven't just gained cult status, they have each scored over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes (with a high of 97%).

They also look and sound superb, especially when streamed in 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) on Apple TV+ and with Dolby Atmos audio.

That's why we're really excited to learn that Apple has also signed one of the most-wanted small screen sci-fi adaptations around.

Murderbot will be a 10-episode series for Apple TV+ and based on the best-selling The Murderbot Diaries novels by Martha Wells. The books have won Hugo and Nebula Awards, and are loved by a huge fanbase, so their first adaption was always going to be a big deal.

It is thought that Apple also beat several other streaming services and broadcasters to get the show.

Even the team behind it is top-notch, with Academy Award nominees Chris and Paul Weitz (About a Boy, Mozart in the Jungle) writing, directing and producing the TV series. And the lead will be played by Succession's Alexander Skarsgård.

David S. Goyer (Foundation, The Sandman, The Dark Knight) is also on board as executive producer.

Paramount Television Studios is making the show for Apple.

The books (and therefore series) focus on a deadly security robot who gains sentience and attempts to find its place in the universe while fighting its core programming which is, as the title suggests, a propensity for violence and murder.

There's no word yet on when Murderbot might finally hit our screens, but as it's only just been announced, we doubt it'll be until 2025 at the earliest.

There's a lot of special effects work to be done on the show for starters.

How much does Apple TV+ cost?

Apple TV+ is available to subscribe to on its own or as part of an Apple One bundle. This includes other Apple services, such as Apple Arcade and Apple Music.

On its own, Apple TV+ costs £8.99 / $9.99 per month. There is also 7-day trial period available for free. The same Apple TV+ subscription can be shared with up to five family members in a household.

Apple One, on the other hand, costs £18.95 / $19.95 per month for a single-person subscription. That includes Apple TV+, 50GB of iCloud storage, Apple Music and Apple Arcade.

A Family subscription is also available at £24.95 / $25.95 per month. It includes additional iCloud storage (200GB) and enables service sharing with up to five people.

A Premier subscription is also available. It is priced at £36.95 / $37.95 per month and adds Fitness+ and Apple News+ to the services. You get 2TB of iCloud storage with this top tier.