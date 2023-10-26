3 Apple TV+ shows coming soon that are well worth the price hike

Apple has raised the price of its Apple TV+ streaming service by almost 30% with a subscription now costing £8.99 / $9.99 per month. You can also reduce the cost a touch by bundling it with other Apple services in an Apple One package, but even that's gone up too.

However, Apple isn't alone in hiking the price of its premium TV streaming service this year, or even this month. And, it must be said, if you look at some of the shows and films it has coming to the platform in the next few months, you could argue that the additional fees are worth every penny.

For starters, we'll be getting Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon as soon as it finishes its theatrical run. And there are new series for Slow Horses and For All Mankind on the horizon.

We're also getting some hotly-anticipated new shows, which we look at below. Each have the potential to be binge-worthy enough to justify sticking with Apple TV+ a bit longer at least.

(Image credit: Apple)

Masters of the Air

When? 26 January 2024

26 January 2024 Why? Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks present the spiritual successor to Band of Brothers and The Pacific

Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman return to familiar ground with their new series set in World War II, much like the incredible Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

They executive produce the new drama, with the star of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, Austin Butler, taking one of the lead roles. New Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa, is also on the cast, along with Callum Turner (Fantastic Beasts) and Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk).

Naturally, considering the title, Masters of the Air will be focused on the Air Force this time. Expect some harrowing action.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

When? 17 November 2023

17 November 2023 Why? This series is set in the same universe as the recent Godzilla and Kong movies

Set in Legendary's Monsterverse, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is a 10-part sci-fi series with an amazing cast. It includes Kurt Russell and his real-life son, Wyatt, who each play the same character but over separate decades.

The series directly ties into the Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island films, with action picking up straight after the former 2014 movie.

It will help if you've seen the different movies, as there will likely be Easter eggs and references, but the plot should also be self-explanatory as we find out more about the Monarch organisation and its connection to the destructive Titans.

The Enfield Poltergeist

When? 27 October 2023

27 October 2023 Why? This four-part documentary series details the chilling tale of a real-life poltergeist haunting

Arriving just in time for Halloween, this docuseries details the real-life tale of a 1970s family being terrorised by a poltergeist in Enfield, London.

It has been put together by the producers of "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie", who sifted through more than 250 hours of audio recordings, to create an in-depth look at a case that inspired many a horror flick thereafter.

The four-part show also includes interviews with people directly impacted by the haunting and, in eerie style a recreation of the home has been built to better understand the goings-on.

Spooky stuff.