The Amazon Spring sale is live: cheap deals on smartwatches, lawnmowers, laptops and more

The Amazon Spring sale is officially live. Today (1st April – and no, it’s no April Fools), Amazon is offering up to 40% off in the lead up to Easter.

Until the 13th April, shoppers can find the best deals on a range of departments, from electric toothbrushes to lawnmowers, smartwatches to hair straighteners. There are many top brands to shop from, including Apple, BaByliss, Gillette, HP, Lenovo, Oral-B, Philips, Samsung and many more.

Shop the Amazon Spring sale

With so many deals to choose from, we’ve highlighted some of the best discounts to keep an eye on over the next two weeks. Firstly, if you’re in need of a new laptop, the Amazon Spring sale has lots of offers across 2-in-1 laptops, Chromebooks, PC monitors and more. You can find discounts of up to 44% off across Lenovo, HP, ASUS and Samsung devices.

Next up is Apple. Apple deals are few and far between so when you find a good one, you need to take advantage of it because it’s rare it’ll come around again. Right now at Amazon, you can get up to 28% off the Apple Watch Series 6, taking it to its lowest ever price.

Finally, the Amazon Spring sale has a plethora of beauty deals, from skincare, gift sets, grooming and haircare. You can find beauty tech like hair dryers, shavers and curlers, as well as creams, sprays and razer replacements from popular brands like Elemis, BaByliss, CeraVe, Gillette and more.

Take a look below to find the best deals from the Amazon Spring sale or click the link above to shop the full sale today.

Top deals from the Amazon Spring sale

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS: was £319, now £229 at Amazon

There are tons of deals on the Apple Watch Series 6 and this £90 price cut takes it down to its cheapest ever price. It’s an intelligent smartwatch that comes with GPS, measures your blood oxygen and heart rate and is a great device for activity and fitness tracking. There are many deals on this watch that vary in price depending on the colour you choose.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 15-inch Full HD Laptop: was £599.99, now £379.99 at Amazon

Save £220 (37%) on the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i. It has an impressive 15-inch screen, privacy shutters and Rapid Charge Boost. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i has a sleek and smart look and comes with plenty of ports.

Bosch Cordless Lawnmower CityMower 18: was £269.99, now £166.44 at Amazon

With the spring sun on the horizon, it’s time to get your garden ready with the Bosch CityMower. It has a powerful Bosch 18V battery, Ergoflex handles and adjustable cutting heights. It’s lightweight, cordless and is ideal for small-medium lawns.

BaByliss Midnight Luxe Dryer: was £40, now £19.99 at Amazon

The BaByliss Midnight Luxe Dryer is half price in the Amazon Spring sale and comes with 3 heat and 2 speed settings for controlled and professional results. It’s super light and comfortable to hold, and comes with a concentrator nozzle for more styling.

Tower Xpress T17038 5-in-1 Air Fryer Oven: was £109.99, now £67.99 at Amazon

Air fryers are extremely in demand and Tower is an increasingly popular brand. This 5-in-1 air fryer oven has a large capacity and means you can use it as a rotisserie, baker, roaster, air fryer and dehydrator. It uses rapid air circulation to create crispier and healthier textures.