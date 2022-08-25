What to buy in the Amazon End of Summer Sale: deals on laptops, tablets & smartwatches

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With September only a week away, the summer is sadly coming to an end. But there’s no time to be upset about saying goodbye to the hot weather because Amazon has just launched its End of Summer Sale.

The Amazon End of Summer Sale has huge price drops on a range of products, from Amazon-own devices to kitchen appliances, laptops to smartwatches. If you missed the Prime Day sale in July, the sale has record low prices that you’re going to want to take advantage of.

Shop the Amazon End of Summer Sale (opens in new tab)

So, what can you find in the Amazon End of Summer Sale? The Prime Day 2022 sale (opens in new tab) had amazing offers on Amazon devices, like Echo speakers, Fire tablets, Blink security cameras and Kindles. The same can be said for the Amazon End of Summer Sale which has up to 48% off devices with Amazon Alexa. Although there are rumours surrounding a second Prime Day sale this year, if you can’t wait until then, these price drops can save you hundreds on smart devices.

If you or your child are heading back to school, college or university, the Amazon End of Summer Sale has deals on school supplies, including tech products like laptops, tablets, monitors and PC accessories. For deals around the home, you can also find offers on gardening tools, baby and nursery essentials and kitchen appliances.

There’s something for everyone in this sale but to help you find the best discounts, we’ve rounded up the top 10 deals from the Amazon End of Summer Sale (opens in new tab). We’ve also included some quick links so you can go straight to Amazon to find deals from specific categories and brands.

Best deals from the Amazon End of Summer Sale

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th generation): was £49.99, now £22.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 54% off the Echo Dot (4th gen) in the Amazon End of Summer Sale. One of the best smart speakers (opens in new tab) on the market, it comes with Alexa, so you can easily set timers, play music, read instructions, make lists and check the news with your voice. Alongside this £27 price cut, shoppers can buy 2 Echo Dot speakers for £39.98 by adding 2 units to the basket and applying the code DOT4 at the checkout.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick: was £39.99, now £24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £15 on the Fire TV Stick. The Fire TV Stick easily plugs into your TV and gives you access to thousands of apps, channels and Alexa. The Alexa voice remote lets you search with your voice and control your TV easily.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Paperwhite: was £129.99, now £94.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Kindle Paperwhite is purpose-built for reading with its 6.8-inch display, thin borders and 20% faster page turns. This e-reader comes with 8GB storage, up to 10 weeks of battery life and when you purchase it, you can also get Kindle Unlimited (opens in new tab) for free for 3 months.

(opens in new tab) Fire 7 Tablet: was £59.99, now £39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get the Fire 7 Tablet for under £40 in this End of Summer Sale deal at Amazon. This 7-inch touchscreen tablet comes with Alexa and 16GB of storage. It’s speedy, has a long battery life and access to thousands of apps. It’s great for streaming, browsing the web, making video calls, reading and playing games.

(opens in new tab) ASUS Vivobook 15: was £299.99, now £179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £120 on the ASUS Vivobook 15, perfect for back to school season. This laptop runs on an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and has a wide 15.6-inch screen. It comes with a 1-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 and operates on Windows 11 Home, making it ideal for studying or working.

(opens in new tab) 2021 Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm): was £299, now £218.40 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 27% off the Apple Watch SE. Apple deals are few and far between, so this £80.60 price cut is well worth taking advantage of if you’ve been saving up for an Apple Watch. This smartwatch comes with GPS, fitness tracking features and you can take calls, answer emails and make payments by your wrist.

(opens in new tab) Philips Shaver Series 5000 Electric Shaver: was £149.99, now £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This better than half price deal offers the Philips Shaver Series 5000 for just £69.99. This wet and dry shaver comes with ComfortTech blades for a smooth and effortless shave that gently cuts hair and adapts to the curves of your face. This set comes with the shaver, precision trimmer and travel pouch.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B iO6 Electric Toothbrush: was £299.99, now £129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £170 on the Oral-B iO6. This electric toothbrush uses revolutionary iO technology to deeply clean the mouth with micro vibrations. It has 5 cleaning modes and an interactive display which keeps you up to date with your brushing. Comes with a replacement brush head and travel case.

(opens in new tab) Tower Xpress Pro Vortx 5-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Oven: was £119.99, now £91.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Tower Xpress Pro Vortx Air Fryer uses rapid air circulation to cook food faster and create crispier textures. It has 5 cooking functions, including rotisserie, and has a large 11 litre capacity. Now under £100, this air fryer oven is a great choice for families or people going off to university.