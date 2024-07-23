Amazon Prime Video gets a huge free upgrade – but it might take a few weeks to reach you

Quick Summary Amazon Prime Video has started to received a big user experience update which tweaks the design and adds a few new features. The update is rolling out across all streaming devices, although it might take a "few weeks" to complete.

Amazon has started to roll out a number of key improvements to its Prime Video service, including some user experience tweaks to make the platform easier to navigate.

It has also utilised generative AI technology to help the streaming service offer more personalised recommendations, enabling the system to learn your viewing preferences in a more accurate and natural way.

Perhaps more importantly, it is now easier to see which movies and TV shows are included as part of your Prime membership, and which are only available to rent or buy. That's been a bugbear of ours for years.

Amazon has also made it easier to add and manage add-on subscriptions to your account, such as Paramount+, Discovery+ and Hayu.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The tweaked design now features a new navigation bar at the top of the page. It allows you to easily switch between the different menu screens, with "Home", "Movies", "TV Shows", "Sports" and "Live TV" identifiers. Any add-ons your also subscribe to appear up here too.

There is also a "Prime" destination that, once scrolled onto, will change the main menu to only show content available at no extra cost as part of your Prime membership.

This used to appear in a rail you had to scroll down to, but it is now more prominently placed.

You can also subscribe to new services through a "Subscriptions" section on that top bar. There are over 100 available in the US, with plenty in other regions too.

AI recommendarions

Generative AI has been used to create personalised recommendations, so you'll now see a "Made for You" section in the "Movies" and "TV Shows" sections. This will group content the system believes you'll be most interested, rather than give you separate recommendations based on your different add-ons.

There are new categories you can browse through, too, such as a "Top 10" in the US or UK, or "Trending Shows". And when you check out the hero card for a selected film or programme, you'll also see what add-on it will stream from through easy-to-recognise logos.

If the content requires extra payment, that is more clear now too – using a yellow shopping bag icon.

Finally, the overall design has been enhanced with new animations and page transitions to make the experience look and feel better.

The update has started to roll out across all streaming devices that support Prime Video, including its own Amazon Fire TV Sticks. However, you might have to wait for a few weeks for it to arrive in your region, or across all of your connected devices.