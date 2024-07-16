Amazon Prime Day sale offers Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at half price!

After months of waiting, Amazon Prime Day is finally here. The sales event is marked in the calendars of shoppers up and down the country, with bargains available on a wide range of different products.

That's especially true in the world of technology. It's a great opportunity, for example, to snag yourself a new phone.

That's exactly what I've found for you early birds, with a five-star Android phone at 50% off! You can snag the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for just £699 right now.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was £1,399, now £699 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is half price in the Amazon Prime Day sale! That's for the larger 512GB model, too, giving you loads of storage space to keep all of your files in check.

That's a staggering price! Sure, the S23 Ultra is a slightly older model, having been superseded by the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra earlier this year.

It's still a cracking handset, though, which is more than capable of handling everything you'd throw at it. When we tested the S23 Ultra, our reviewer was blown away by the design, the quality of the display and the overall performance, as well as the top-tier camera system. All of that led to it earning a five-star review.

You'll find a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor inside, offering a truly capable hub for powering all of your daily tasks. It's going to be capable of pretty much anything you could think to throw at it.

The other major feature here is the 200MP main sensor. That's a frankly absurd amount of detail to pack into a phone camera, and is more than enough for keeping you daily photography and videography looking neat.

If you're happy to have a model which isn't quite the latest from the brand, this deal feels like a total no brainer. It's a top bargain, and one which you shouldn't miss. If you have to have the latest and greatest? Take a look at this Samsung bundle deal instead.