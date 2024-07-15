Amazon Prime Day deal snags 10% off this brand new Samsung phone and watch bundle!

It's almost time folks – the Amazon Prime Day sales start tomorrow, with a range of discounts to tempt you. These sales events are a fantastic opportunity to purchase new technology, with many brands offering discounts on their products.

Often, those discounts are reserved for older generations of products – but that's not the case here! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra were only unveiled last week – in fact, they haven't even hit shelves yet!

But you can still snag a deal on them right now, with 10% off the bundle at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was £2,498, now £2,248.20 at Amazon

Save 10% off the brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra at Amazon. These devices represent the absolute pinnacle of the brand's offering, and were only released last week, making this an absolutely killer deal!

That's a killer saving given how new these devices are. The two models were unveiled less than a week ago at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, and aren't even available on shelves yet.

That is one caveat here, too – your order won't actually be sent until the end of the week, according to the listing. Still that does appear to promise shipping a little ahead of Samsung's schedule, meaning you could be one of the first to get hands on with these products.

So, are they worth the cash? It certainly seems so. Their latest foldable phone iteration is certainly an incremental update, but still promises big performance. Most notable is the change in aspect ratio, which sees the model take on a more traditional form.

As for their new flagship smartwatch? Well, that seems like a pretty dreamy addition to the lineup. Designed to do battle with competitors like the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the best Garmin watches, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is a stylish and rugged option for the go-anywhere, do-anything type.