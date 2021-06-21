Amazon Prime Day just dropped the OnePlus Nord 5G by a whopping £89

Smartphone lovers can get stuck into a range of delightful discounts with the best Prime Day deals arriving today. Amazon has just launched its annual sales extravaganza with thousands of bargains to be had across the site. Here at T3, one of the gems we've currently got our eye on is the OnePlus Nord 5G, with a tasty £89 discount to be had, courtesy of Amazon Prime Day.

The OnePlus Nord 5G is one of the best mid-range Android smartphones you can currently buy. Sometimes in life, we really don't want to spend a small fortune on a smartphone, but we still want that delicate combination of style, looks and affordability. That's where the OnePlus Nord 5G excels, offering a near-flagship experience for a comfortably lower price tag than many other competing devices.

And, today, it's even cheaper. What you'll get for your hard-earned dollar is a solid, premium-feeling device in the hand, plus one that can withstand some knocks and bumps if you're a tad clumsy like us. A 90Hz refresh rate delivers scrolling performance that runs like silk over your fingertips, and the 256GB of native memory and 12GB of RAM is more than enough to handle your day-to-day browsing. With no shortage of feature-rich mid-market devices available at the moment, the OnePlus Nord 5G still remains at the top of its game — and the added price sweetener through Amazon Prime Day makes this deal almost impossible to not recommend.

With an original price tag of £469.00, you can now grab the OnePlus Nord 5G for £379.99. That's a scorcher of a price cut, knocking a tidy 19% off its overall value. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Star Deal OnePlus Nord 5G 12GB RAM 256GB | Was: £469.99 | Now: £379.99 | Saving: £89.01

The OnePlus Nord 5G excels delivers a near-flagship experience for a hyper-competitive price point. A 90Hz refresh rate delivers scrolling performance that runs like silk over your fingertips, and the 256GB of memory and 12GB of RAM is more than enough to handle your day-to-day browsing. You can now bag the device courtesy of Amazon Prime Day for £89.01 off, saving you 19% and a whole load of cash in the process. View Deal

To compare Amazon's deal price on the OnePlus Nord 5G smartphone to other retailers be sure to consult the pricing chart below, which pulls through today's very best prices from retailers across the UK.

