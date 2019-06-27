Amazon Prime Day deal of the day: 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for £0.99

With just over two weeks to wait until the official Amazon Prime Day, the sale is already well and truly underway with Amazon dropping early Prime Day discounts on a daily basis. We're tracking them all on our Best Amazon Prime Day 2019 Deals page and today's deal will be music to your ears.

As of today, Amazon is offering Prime members four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just 0.99p (or 0.99c if you're in the US). That's a phenomenal offer for Amazon's on-demand, ad-free music streaming service which offers access to 50 million songs which you can control via Alexa, or download and listen to offline – so you'll never be without music wherever you are.

Once the four months are up, the service is charged at £7.99/$7.99 a month but you're not obliged to continue with it as you can cancel any time. Check out the full details of the deal below:

Amazon Music Unlimited | UK offer | 4 months for £0.99

Get an Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan for just 99p a month as long as you are a Prime member and you are a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber. This offer is valid until 16 July, 2019 at 11:59pm.View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited | US offer | 4 months for $0.99

If you're in the US, you can get an Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan for 99c month as long as you are a new subscriber and you have an Amazon Prime account. This offer expires at 11:59pm (PT) 16 July, 2019.View Deal

If you want to enjoy your newly acquired super-cheap music subscription at its very best, hit up one of our guides below for buying advice and the best deals on speakers and headphones.