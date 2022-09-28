Amazon leaks Google Pixel 7 price and release date

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's just over a week until Google officially launches the new Pixel 7 range of phones, but it feels like they're already here. Thanks to spec leaks for both the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro, and renders of the devices flaunted in Google's promotional material, it feels like all that's left is to get the official word on October 6th.

But another leak has come to light, this time from Amazon. Twitter user Brandon Lee (opens in new tab) first showed off the listing for the Google Pixel 7 on Amazon's US site.

The image of the listing confirms the $599 price point which we reported on last week. However, the listing states that the Pixel 7 will be available from the 13th of October – one week after it gets launched.

This contrasts with previous rumours which suggested that the full range would be available right away from the 6th of October. Even the Google launch notes suggest that, though it now seems the availability they mention may be some kind of short pre-order rather than readily available stock.

Elsewhere, the device image appears to show slightly slimmer bezels than the Google Pixel 6. It's marginal though, and may well be a trick of the light, with this image using a dark wallpaper that makes the bezel tough to distinguish.

(Image credit: Brandon Lee)

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will debut alongside the first ever Google Pixel Watch and updates to the Google Nest smart home range.

The phones come in three colours. Both options are available in Obsidian and Snow, with the Pixel 7 adding Lemongrass and the Pixel 7 Pro adding Hazel. The headline feature for the new range is Google's Tensor G2 chip. Early benchmark testing suggests G2 will offer a small bump in performance over its predecessor, the Tensor G1, with around 7-10% increases in single core and multi core performance.

