Google Pixel 7 suddenly looks much more appealing after price leak

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are set to be unveiled at the Google launch event on the 6th of October.

The new flagship Android phones will launch alongside the Google Pixel Watch, plus some additions to the Nest Smart Home range.

Now, thanks to a leak on Twitter, pricing for the Pixel range has been released – and it's bad news for other flagship's, like the iPhone 14.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pricing

The leaked information (opens in new tab) from Artem Russakovskii on Twitter shows pricing for US retailer Target. It lists the Google Pixel 7 at $599, while the Pixel 7 Pro is $899.

He goes on to mention gift card deals at Target, where a $100 gift card is offered with purchase of the Pixel 7 and a $200 gift card is offered with the Pixel 7 Pro. Russakovskii is less certain over the terms of these offers, however.

Other markets remain unconfirmed. The Google Pixel 6 was priced at $599 / £599 / AU$999, while the Google Pixel 6 Pro was $899 / £849 / AU$1,299.

The similarity between the leaked pricing and last years models would suggest that the next generation of Pixel phones won't see any price increase.

This may be wishful thinking, though. The release of the Apple iPhone saw prices increase across the board, with more substantial increases in certain regions. There is every possibility that Google will keep the Pixel price consistent in the US, while other regions see a bump.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro features

We already know some features for the new Pixel range. Each will launch in three colours, with the Pixel 7 in Obsidian, Snow and Lemongrass, and the Pixel 7 Pro in Obsidian, Snow and Hazel.

The devices will be powered by Google's next-gen Tensor chip, the Tensor G2. Little is known about the G2, but Google say it "brings even more helpful, personalized features for photos, videos, security, and speech recognition."

Rumours of a boost to the internal storage have been floating around too, though these are unconfirmed.

