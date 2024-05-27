Add muscle to your arms, abs and shoulders with this six-move dumbbell workout

No time to get to the gym tonight for an upper body session? No problem! That’s exactly what this express-style workout is for. In just 15 minutes you'll exert your biceps, triceps, shoulders and abs, so you can expect them to be left looking swole. Grab your gym water bottle for your rest periods (you’ll need it), a pair of dumbbells and let’s get to it!

It’s often assumed that you have to spend hours lifting weights to make serious gains, which can be disheartening for those of us who don’t have this free time. But, this isn’t true and it’s where resistance circuit training comes into its prime. By performing exercises with little to no rest your muscles will be pushed to their limit, promoting growth. Not only that, but your heart rate will spike too, boosting your metabolism which will help to burn fat.

This circuit consists of six exercises where you'll perform each exercise for 30 seconds, one after the other. Don't worry too much about how many reps you perform during this time, just focus on performing them with good form. You'll do four rounds of this workout in total, followed by a 90 second rest in between each one. Here's your workout:

Dumbbell shoulder press

Bicep curls

Sit-ups

Lateral raises

Tricep push-ups (can do from knees)

Reverse crunches

