You only need one dumbbell and these 5 exercises to grow a bigger chest

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking to grow pecs big enough to match 70s Arnie, then you’ve come to the right place. This workout not only targets the inner, upper and middle muscles of your chest, but it only requires one humble dumbbell, making it easy to do at home. If you don’t own a pair of dumbbells, then an adjustable dumbbell is ideal for this workout, so you can change the weight accordingly for the different exercises.

Growing bigger pecs has always been a goal favoured by men over women. However, Northside Hospital says doing chest exercises has a variety of benefits for both parties including improved posture and better breathing. Another reason women are (usually) keen to turn a blind eye to this area is because they’re worried the exercises will shrink their breasts. But, actually, it strengthens the muscles around this area, giving them more of a lift. Today’s takeaway: everyone should be training their chest.

This workout is best performed with a weight bench , as two of the exercises do require you to be on an incline (which helps develop the upper area of your pecs). You’ve got five exercises to do and, as we’re focusing on growing muscle mass, you’re going to do three sets and aim for eight to 12 reps on each movement. Here’s what you’re going to do:

Close grip incline dumbbell press

One arm dumbbell press

Dumbbell close grip push up (alternatively you can do regular push ups)

Single arm incline dumbbell press

Dumbbell pull over