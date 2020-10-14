Last chance! 50% off 23andMe DNA kit for Amazon Prime Day

The event may be drawing to a close, but some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals are still live, including 50% off 23andMe Health + Ancestry test. That's an absolutely huge price drop on this leading DNA testing kit. 23andMe provides extensive information on your ancestry and genetic health (including unknown health predispositions), is the best DNA testing kit on the market right now. It also makes a fab unusual Christmas gift.

Spit in a tube, send it off, and you'll be provided with over 85 DNA-based reports, all in attractive, easy-to-browse formats. As well as classic (but still fascinating) heritage and ancestry information, you'll also unlock health insights, such as whether you're predisposed to celiac disease, Parkinson's, or age-related macular degeneration. 23andMe also allows customers to access their raw, uninterpreted genetic data file, which can be used to trace family trees. Head to our 23andMe review to find out more.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service | Now £74 | Was £149 | Save £75

This is the most comprehensive at-home DNA testing kit offered by 23andMe. Spit into the testing tube and the firm promises more than 90 personalised genetic reports, including Ancestry Composition, Maternal & Paternal Haplogroups, and Neanderthal Ancestry, which tells you the number of genetic traits you share with this species of early man. There's also health-based reports that can tell you if you're at risk of Celiac Disease, late-onset Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, and baldness.View Deal

Health predisposition reports
Carrier status reports
Wellness reports

