7 watches under £500 I'd buy in the Amazon Prime Day sale

With Amazon's October Prime Day – known as the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale – in full swing, there are lots of great bargains to be had. Whether you're shopping the official sale or the range of competitors out there, you're bound to be inundated with bargains.

I've spent a lot of time focussed on cherry picking the best watch deals this year. There's a really wide range of stellar pieces on offer, including a rare array of deals on Rolex and Audemars Piguet watches.

Of course, those are simply pipe dreams for most of us. So, dear reader, if you've got buttons where your change should be, lemonade in your champagne flute, or simply love a good deal, read on for seven of the absolute best watches under £500 you can buy right now.

Invicta Pro Diver: was £135, now £62 at Amazon

Whether you love it or hate it, it's hard to deny just how good the Invicta Pro Diver is. 200m of water resistance, a reliable Seiko NH35A movement and a stylish – albeit unoriginal – design. A bargain at the cost of a tank of fuel.

Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical: was £615, now £420 at Goldsmiths

This is a must have for any watch enthusiast. The Hamilton Khaki Field is a staple of the affordable watch arena, and this stylish black PVD option is a perfect match for any outfit.

Fossil Dress Watch: was £169, now £113.96 at Amazon

I love the timeless elegance of the Cartier Tank. Worn by everyone from Princess Diana to Muhammad Ali, it's a total classic built for every wrist. That's exactly where this stylish dress watch from Fossil draws inspiration, and that's why I'd have one in a heartbeat.

Casio G-Shock 5600 Forgotten Future: was £99.90, now £69.94 at Jura Watches

Everybody needs a G-Shock in their collection, and this cool, monochrome 5600 model is a perfect pick. It's minimal and elegant, but still packs in all of the goodness you'd expect from the brand.

Timex Expedition Scout: was £66.80, now £38.60 at Amazon

Timex has earned a great deal of respect among watch enthusiasts. These days, the brand produces killer pieces for peanuts – and that's exactly what you get here. No fuss, no frills, just the time and a good look.

Seiko Prospex Compact Solar Scuba: was £480, now £330 at Beaverbrooks

Compact case size? Check. Stylish design? Check. 200m of water resistance? Check. Solar-powered movement for ease of use? Check. Bargain price with a £150 discount? Check. Seriously, what are you waiting for?