7 watches under £500 I'd buy in the Amazon Prime Day sale

With Amazon's October Prime Day – known as the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale – in full swing, there are lots of great bargains to be had. Whether you're shopping the official sale or the range of competitors out there, you're bound to be inundated with bargains.
I've spent a lot of time focussed on cherry picking the best watch deals this year. There's a really wide range of stellar pieces on offer, including a rare array of deals on Rolex and Audemars Piguet watches.
Of course, those are simply pipe dreams for most of us. So, dear reader, if you've got buttons where your change should be, lemonade in your champagne flute, or simply love a good deal, read on for seven of the absolute best watches under £500 you can buy right now.
Invicta Pro Diver: was £135, now £62 at Amazon
Whether you love it or hate it, it's hard to deny just how good the Invicta Pro Diver is. 200m of water resistance, a reliable Seiko NH35A movement and a stylish – albeit unoriginal – design. A bargain at the cost of a tank of fuel.
Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical: was £615, now £420 at Goldsmiths
This is a must have for any watch enthusiast. The Hamilton Khaki Field is a staple of the affordable watch arena, and this stylish black PVD option is a perfect match for any outfit.
Fossil Dress Watch: was £169, now £113.96 at Amazon
I love the timeless elegance of the Cartier Tank. Worn by everyone from Princess Diana to Muhammad Ali, it's a total classic built for every wrist. That's exactly where this stylish dress watch from Fossil draws inspiration, and that's why I'd have one in a heartbeat.
Casio G-Shock 5600 Forgotten Future: was £99.90, now £69.94 at Jura Watches
Everybody needs a G-Shock in their collection, and this cool, monochrome 5600 model is a perfect pick. It's minimal and elegant, but still packs in all of the goodness you'd expect from the brand.
Timex Expedition Scout: was £66.80, now £38.60 at Amazon
Timex has earned a great deal of respect among watch enthusiasts. These days, the brand produces killer pieces for peanuts – and that's exactly what you get here. No fuss, no frills, just the time and a good look.
Seiko Prospex Compact Solar Scuba: was £480, now £330 at Beaverbrooks
Compact case size? Check. Stylish design? Check. 200m of water resistance? Check. Solar-powered movement for ease of use? Check. Bargain price with a £150 discount? Check. Seriously, what are you waiting for?
AVI-8 Hawker Harrier Matador: was £233, now £147 at Amazon
If you've got big wrists and small pockets, this is the watch for you. Complete with a meca-quartz movement and an open dial, this is bang on trend and a bargain with £86 hacked from the price tag.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.