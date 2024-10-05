Watches expert reveals the best styles to achieve the ‘Old Money’ aesthetic

2024 has been a good year for watch trends. Thanks to the many different events we’ve seen this year, from the Paris Olympics to Watches and Wonders , we’ve seen plenty of different watch styles, including green dials, neo-vintage designs and unusual shaped-cases. But one style that’s making a significant comeback is the ‘Old Money’ aesthetic.

With over 1.1 million Instagram posts related to the old money aesthetic, it seems that this trend is making a comeback, meaning there’s no better time to embrace it than now. To find out more about the trend, I spoke to Bruce Andrews, watch expert and head of watches at Beaverbrooks who explained that “the allure of ‘old money’ style lies in understated design, which creates the appearance of coveted heirloom pieces.”

To help you achieve the look, Andrews has identified five watch styles that capture the old money aesthetic.

1. White dials

Colourful watch faces have been all the rage this year, including 2024’s most prominent green dial trend . But to achieve an old money aesthetic, you’ll want to tone down the colour and look at white dials instead. According to Andrews, “white-dialled watches are traditionally associated with elegance and are the epitome of understated style”.

Highlighting the Tissot Classic Dream and the Seiko Prospex Speedtimer 1969 Re-Creation Chronograph as newer favourites, Andrew explains that “leaning into traditional, heritage-led design is essential when it comes to embodying the ‘old money’ aesthetic.”

2. Vintage features

While choosing a vintage watch is the perfect way to achieve an old money look, they can rack up a pretty hefty price tag and there’s also the case of whether it’s authentic or not. Instead, Andrews recommends choosing a watch that has vintage features, like the Seiko Prospex 'Alpinist' 39.5mm Automatic Watch or the Bulova Surveyor Leather Automatic Watch .

By choosing a newer model inspired by timepieces of old, you’re secure in the knowledge that it can be insured, guaranteed and repaired, whilst still boasting a nostalgic feel. Brands like Tissot are nailing the old money look – think sophisticated gold tones and rich leather straps – whilst updating timeless designs for the modern wearer.”

3. Gold, gold, gold!

Gold is a classic material and colour seen on watches and jewellery, and it fits perfectly within the old money aesthetic. But as Andrew explains, balance is key when it comes to gold. To achieve the look, Andrews says “pairing chunkier, sports-style designs – like the BOSS Sport Lux Troper Gold Tone Chronograph Quartz Watch – with a monochromatic, minimal wardrobe is a good place to start. If you favour a sleeker watch, allow it to become a complementary piece in a more dressed-up look.”

4. Square and rectangular cases

Square and rectangular watch cases are really having a moment this year, particularly from brands like Cartier and Jaeger Le-Coultre. Offering a refined and timeless look, this watch shape is prominent in vintage and modern styles, and makes a bold statement. Pointing out the Citizen Silhouette 26mm Mother of Pearl Eco Drive Watch and the Raymond Weil Toccata as newer examples, Andrews suggests to “pair a gold or silver design with a tailored outfit” to get the old money look.

5. Brown is the new black

Brown clothing and accessories has increased in popularity over the years, and as we’re moving towards autumn and winter, brown is expected to become a key fashion trend for luxury and tonal styling. In regards to old money, Andrews states that brown is “an alluring watch strap and dial face colour, thanks to its ability to pair neutrally with so many other shades.” Pairing a white dial with a gold watch case and a brine leather strap is the perfect combination for an old money look.