7 best luxury watches worn at the Paris Olympics 2024

For the past few weeks, all anyone has been talking about is the Paris Olympics 2024. Aside from the impressive athletic efforts and glittering medals, another thing that’s caught my eye are the best watches that have been gracing many athletes, celebrities and spectators' wrists.

As is to be expected, many Olympians have been wearing the best smartwatches or the best fitness trackers to keep track of their efforts, but there have also been glimpses of luxury timepieces both on and off the track. As the Olympics are set to finish at the end of this week, I’ve rounded up the best seven watches from the Paris Olympic Games, including picks from Omega, Richard Mille, Cartier, and many more.

Richard Mille RM 27-05 on Rafael Nadal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the standout watches from the event was worn by Spanish tennis player, Rafael Nadal during the Olympics opening ceremony and while on the court. The watch in question is the Richard Mille RM 27-05 which could be seen while Nadal carried the torch and while he played Novak Djokovic.

The manual-winding watch features a flying tourbillon and is cast in Carbon TPT, making it the lightest tourbillon produced with a weight of just 11.5 grams. Powered by the calibre RM 27-05 movement, the Richard Mille RM 27-05 showcases the movement on the dial in black, gold and silver colours, and features skeletonised hours and minutes hands.

Richard Mille is one of the main brands that have been spotted at the Olympics. Watches from Richard Mille have also been seen on the wrists of Pharrell Williams and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who ran the first heat of the Women’s 100m while wearing an $185,000 Richard Mille watch!

OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional Moonshine on Shaun White

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the official timekeeper of the Olympics, OMEGA has been everywhere during the sporting event, and the brand even released special Olympic-themed watches , reminiscent of gold, silver and bronze medals. But my personal favourite from the Olympics has been worn by former American snowboarder, Shaun White, who was spotted in the OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional Moonshine while watching the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics.

Crafted in 18K Moonshine Gold, the watch has a green coloured dial that showcases three chronograph counters, a tachymeter bezel and a matching gold bracelet. It’s bold, dramatic and perfectly shows why OMEGA has been the Official Timekeeper for the Olympic Games 31 times! As mentioned previously, OMEGA has been everywhere during the Olympics, including on Noah Lyles who wore an OMEGA Speedmaster Apollo 8 during his winning race.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rolex Daytona Cosmograph Oysterflex on Spike Lee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the many joys I’ve had while watching the Olympics is seeing Spike Lee smiling and throwing up peace signs in the crowd. Even better, as he does so, you get a glimpse of the impressive Rolex Daytona Cosmograph Oysterflex on his wrist, flanked by vibrantly coloured bracelets.

The award-winning director is well known for his love of Rolexes and his Rolex Daytona Cosmograph Oysterflex is truly spectacular to look at. With an 18kt gold case, the watch has a textured champagne dial and a black ceramic bezel. The dial shows off three back chronographs and the hour markers and hands are crafted in gold. Rolex is another favourite brand this year, as Rolexes have been spotted on Tom Cruise, Stephen Curry and many others.

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olympic hurdler and sprinter, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is an ambassador for TAG Heuer, so it’d only be appropriate for her to wear a TAG Heuer watch during the Olympic Games. She definitely didn’t disappoint as she was seen wearing the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4, the brands’ version of a smartwatch.

The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 is the perfect combination of luxury and fitness tracking, as it operates on Wear OS by Google and boasts a 1.28-inch AMOLED display. Aside from its classic and attractive timekeeping, it also has a heart rate sensor, compass, barometer and as it’s designed for sports fans, it’s extremely slim and lightweight – exactly what McLaughlin-Levrone needs during her races.

Breitling Chronomat B01 on Giannis Antetokounmpo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Greek basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo might not be wearing a watch when he competes but he was spotted wearing a Breitling Chronomat B01 as he waved the Greek flag during the opening ceremony. But if you liked the look of it, unfortunately you won’t be able to get your hands on one as the watch is the one and only timepiece of its kind, as part of Antetokounmpo's collaboration with Breitling.

The Breitling Chronomat B01 has a rose gold 42mm case and bracelet with a green dial that shows off Western Arabic numerals as the hour markers. The minutes and seconds hands are shown in gold, and the white chronograph counters use standard numerals – it’s a truly unique piece and one I’m sure many people will wish they could get their hands on.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak on Serena Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Renowned tennis player, Serena Williams was spotted in red at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, while wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked Steel timepiece on her wrist – wow, what a mouthful. As the watchmakers’ ambassador, Williams showed off a stainless steel and pink gold version of the watch, with an open dial that showcases the intricate movement in all its glory. The case is 41mm and has an octagonal shaped bezel with screws, complete with stainless steel seconds, hours and minutes hands.

Cartier Crash on LeBron James

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Basketball player, LeBron James has been seen wearing multiple different watches, including an Audemars Piguet but the Cartier watch that he wore at the prelude to the Olympics is my personal favourite. The Cartier Crash, which is one of the most coveted watches on the market, features a contorted oval case and simple dial detailing, letting the fun shape be the star of the show.