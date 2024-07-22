Omega debuts two Olympic-themed watches that look like gold medals

QUICK SUMMARY As Official Timekeeper for the upcoming Olympics 2024, Omega has debuted two new watches for the games. Both the Seamaster Diver Paris 2024 and Speedmaster Chronoscope Paris 2024 feature 18K Moonshine Gold, inspired by the colours and materials of Olympic medals. Both watches are available to buy now at Omega, with prices starting at £8,400.

Omega has been announced as Official Timekeeper for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. To celebrate the feat, Omega has debuted two Seamaster and Speedmaster watches, both featuring 18K Moonshine Gold as a tribute to Olympic gold medals.

Since 1932, Omega has been given the role of Official Timekeeper for the Olympics 31 times, and this year’s Olympic Games, which starts on 26th July 2024, is no exception. With over 90 years of timekeeping experience, Omega is not only bringing its most advanced tracking technology to Paris, but the brand has also launched two new watches to mark the occasion.

The first new watch is the Omega Seamaster Diver Paris 2024 . Inspired by the Olympic medals, the Seamaster Diver Paris 2024 is made from stainless steel and 18K Moonshine Gold, the latter of which is showcased on the dial and on the watch’s bezel. The watch is completed with a stainless steel bracelet, but there’s a choice of blue, white or red rubber straps, too.

Measuring 42mm, the Seamaster Diver Paris 2024 is powered by the Co-Axial Master Chronometer 8800 movement which is water resistant to 300 metres and has a power reserve of 55 hours. The dial of the watch is crafted from white ceramic that’s laser engraved into polished waves, like a diving scale. The hours are shown in circles and markers, and a date window sits at the six o’clock position.

(Image credit: Omega)

As a tribute to the Paris Olympics, the Seamaster Diver Paris 2024 uses the Paris 2024 typography for the numbers, and features a small emblem of the games on the central seconds hand. On the reverse, the caseback of the watch has the Paris 2024 emblem as a Moonshine Gold medallion, that sits atop ‘Paris 2024’ writing and stainless steel Olympic Rings.

The second new watch is the Omega Speedmaster Chronoscope Paris 2024 . Available in gold, black and white colourways, the 43mm watch has an incredibly intricate dial and is powered by the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 9908 / 9909 movement with a 60 hour power reserve and 50 metres of water resistance.

Each watch has a silver-white opaline dial with a 1940’s ‘snail’ design. Three grey timing scales loop around the dial, including tachymeter, pulsometer and telemeter scales. The Speedmaster Chronoscope Paris 2024 has 18K Moonshine Gold Arabic numerals, minutes, seconds and hour hands and sundial hands that complete the two blackened counters.

(Image credit: Omega)

With a similar caseback to the new Seamaster, the Speedmaster Chronoscope Paris 2024 has the Paris Olympic Games emblem in stainless steel. There are a few options to choose from with this watch, including a stainless steel and aluminium version or the 18K Moonshine Gold model. The watch also comes with a metal bracelet or leather strap.