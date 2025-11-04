This stunning new Orient Star watch is bound to sell out quickly

QUICK SUMMARY Orient Star's latest moon phase watches give the option of a white or black dial. The latter, limited to just 140 examples, goes gothic with an enchanting effect that puts a dark and moody night on your wrist. Powered by a hand-wound mechanical movement with 70 hours of power reserve, both watches are priced at £2,700 and are available now.

Japanese watchmaker Orient Star has revealed a pair of beautiful new moon phase watches – and one is bound to sell out very quickly indeed.

They join the Classic Collection M45 family, and are both called the F8 Mechanical Moon Phase Hand Winding. Classically attractive, the watches both employ a manually-wound mechanical movement with 20 jewels, Roman numerals, a power reserve meter and, of course, a prominent moon phase complication.

The latter features a pair of moons made from white mother-of-pearl, which gives them a lovely shimmering glow among the background of a starry night. Both watches have an impressive 70 hours of power reserve, and both show off their intricate movements through exhibition case backs.

What sets them apart is the dial. One has a bright white dial with eye-catching blue hands, while the other is altogether more gothic. This model – limited to just 140 examples – features a grey gradation dial designed to portrait the Pleiades star cluster. A streak of glowing light stretches diagonally across the dial, like that of a moon on a gloomy night.

Further details include how a thick clear coat is applied with a wrapping technique, which Orient Star says “portrays the depths of the universe stretching into eternity.” There are also multiple rounds of pad printing on the Roman numerals, intended to create a sense of contour and shading. A set of grey hands complete the look, along with silver dots beside each hour marker.

Both watches use a 39.5 mm stainless steel case with a crown at three o’clock, and both are supplied on a black leather strap. Water resistance is 30 metres and the dial is protected by a sapphire crystal.

Often known for its great-value timepieces, Orient Star is going up-market with this pair, which are both priced at £2,700 and available now.