This stunning new Orient Star watch is bound to sell out quickly
Orient Star goes gothic with this beautiful moon phase watch
QUICK SUMMARY
Orient Star's latest moon phase watches give the option of a white or black dial. The latter, limited to just 140 examples, goes gothic with an enchanting effect that puts a dark and moody night on your wrist.
Powered by a hand-wound mechanical movement with 70 hours of power reserve, both watches are priced at £2,700 and are available now.
Japanese watchmaker Orient Star has revealed a pair of beautiful new moon phase watches – and one is bound to sell out very quickly indeed.
They join the Classic Collection M45 family, and are both called the F8 Mechanical Moon Phase Hand Winding. Classically attractive, the watches both employ a manually-wound mechanical movement with 20 jewels, Roman numerals, a power reserve meter and, of course, a prominent moon phase complication.
The latter features a pair of moons made from white mother-of-pearl, which gives them a lovely shimmering glow among the background of a starry night. Both watches have an impressive 70 hours of power reserve, and both show off their intricate movements through exhibition case backs.
What sets them apart is the dial. One has a bright white dial with eye-catching blue hands, while the other is altogether more gothic. This model – limited to just 140 examples – features a grey gradation dial designed to portrait the Pleiades star cluster. A streak of glowing light stretches diagonally across the dial, like that of a moon on a gloomy night.
Further details include how a thick clear coat is applied with a wrapping technique, which Orient Star says “portrays the depths of the universe stretching into eternity.” There are also multiple rounds of pad printing on the Roman numerals, intended to create a sense of contour and shading. A set of grey hands complete the look, along with silver dots beside each hour marker.
Both watches use a 39.5 mm stainless steel case with a crown at three o’clock, and both are supplied on a black leather strap. Water resistance is 30 metres and the dial is protected by a sapphire crystal.
Often known for its great-value timepieces, Orient Star is going up-market with this pair, which are both priced at £2,700 and available now.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.