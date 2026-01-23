This Frederique Constant golden cuff watch is a power move of art deco design

QUICK SUMMARY Frederique Constant's latest watch is a power move of all-gold art deco design. A yellow gold-coated version of the Classics Manchette cuff watch, it's a quartz timepiece that puts design first. It's priced at €1,995 in Europe, with a UK price to follow shortly.

Some watches are subtle, and some are not. This is firmly a member of the latter – it’s a new, all-gold coloured variant of a cuff watch by Frederique Constant.

Called the Classics Manchette, the watch first landed about a year ago, in early 2025. It was already a statement piece of art deco design, but now the gold option takes things to a whole new level.

Described by its makers as a “glam-rock icon,” the watch contrasts its yellow-gold PVD-coated gold coloured stainless steel case with a black onyx stone dial for maximum retro impact. The hour and minute hands are yellow-gold too, and since it’s a cuff watch the case and bracelet are effectively a single item, wrapping in unbroken fashion around the wearer’s wrist.

Frederique Constant isn’t wrong when it describes the Classic Manchette as a timepiece with design that comes from “an era that embraced being bold, it embodies uninhibited, free-spirited watchmaking.”

(Image credit: Frederique Constant)

An accessory first and a watch second, it’s said to offer “a sexy, glam-rock spin on the wristwatch, in its most literal sense.”

This is also a watch that is far more about aesthetics than mechanics, since inside you’ll find an FC-200 calibre quartz movement, with four jewels and a claimed battery life of 60 months (five years). The case is protected by an anti-reflective sapphire crystal, has 3 ATM (30 metres) of water resistance, and has an engraved snap solid case back on the rear.

Given the simple movement, the Classic Manchette is priced at a more affordable level than its looks suggest, at €1,995. The new gold version hasn’t yet appeared on Frederique Constant’s UK website, but the original steel version with a black dial is £1,595.