This Frederique Constant golden cuff watch is a power move of art deco design
Frederique Constant just revealed a new gold model of its Classics Manchette
QUICK SUMMARY
Frederique Constant's latest watch is a power move of all-gold art deco design. A yellow gold-coated version of the Classics Manchette cuff watch, it's a quartz timepiece that puts design first.
It's priced at €1,995 in Europe, with a UK price to follow shortly.
Some watches are subtle, and some are not. This is firmly a member of the latter – it’s a new, all-gold coloured variant of a cuff watch by Frederique Constant.
Called the Classics Manchette, the watch first landed about a year ago, in early 2025. It was already a statement piece of art deco design, but now the gold option takes things to a whole new level.
Described by its makers as a “glam-rock icon,” the watch contrasts its yellow-gold PVD-coated gold coloured stainless steel case with a black onyx stone dial for maximum retro impact. The hour and minute hands are yellow-gold too, and since it’s a cuff watch the case and bracelet are effectively a single item, wrapping in unbroken fashion around the wearer’s wrist.
Frederique Constant isn’t wrong when it describes the Classic Manchette as a timepiece with design that comes from “an era that embraced being bold, it embodies uninhibited, free-spirited watchmaking.”
An accessory first and a watch second, it’s said to offer “a sexy, glam-rock spin on the wristwatch, in its most literal sense.”
This is also a watch that is far more about aesthetics than mechanics, since inside you’ll find an FC-200 calibre quartz movement, with four jewels and a claimed battery life of 60 months (five years). The case is protected by an anti-reflective sapphire crystal, has 3 ATM (30 metres) of water resistance, and has an engraved snap solid case back on the rear.
Given the simple movement, the Classic Manchette is priced at a more affordable level than its looks suggest, at €1,995. The new gold version hasn’t yet appeared on Frederique Constant’s UK website, but the original steel version with a black dial is £1,595.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.