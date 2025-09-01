These diamond-set Seiko watches are named after three cool cocktails

QUICK SUMMARY Seiko's latest 30mm ladies' watch collection is set with diamonds and inspired by three cocktails. Priced from £500 to £550, they are available to pre-order now.

Seiko has revealed a beautiful new trio of women’s watches as part of its Presage range.

The collection is called the Presage Diamond-Set Cocktail Time, and it includes three 30mm automatic timepieces, each with diamonds on their dials and named after cocktails.

All three timepieces use Seiko’s in-house 2R05 calibre automatic mechanical movement, which its maker says is accurate to +45/-35 seconds per day, and has a power reserve of up to 40 hours.

(Image credit: Seiko)

The colour options include Buttered Rum White (which is the all-silver model), Eggnog Yellow (the gold variant with a lovely graduated dial), and Jamaican Coffee Brown, which I think is my favourite of the bunch.

All three have shimmering dials beneath raised crystals, giving them a bit of design flare and a discretely vintage aesthetic. This is especially true of the Jamaican Coffee model, with its brown-and-gold colour scheme giving off some strong Seventies vibes.

(Image credit: Seiko)

All the watches share a stainless steel case, diamonds set at the 12, three, six and nine o’clock positions, and a date window at three.

The watches carry designs based on cocktails created by Hisashi Kishi, head bartender at Star Bar in Tokyo’s Ginza district, and International Bar Association World Champion.

Priced from £500 to £550, the Seiko Presage Diamond-Set Cocktail Time collection is available to pre-order online now.