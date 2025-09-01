These diamond-set Seiko watches are named after three cool cocktails
Seiko loves a daytime cocktail party and, frankly, who can blame them?
QUICK SUMMARY
Seiko's latest 30mm ladies' watch collection is set with diamonds and inspired by three cocktails.
Priced from £500 to £550, they are available to pre-order now.
Seiko has revealed a beautiful new trio of women’s watches as part of its Presage range.
The collection is called the Presage Diamond-Set Cocktail Time, and it includes three 30mm automatic timepieces, each with diamonds on their dials and named after cocktails.
All three timepieces use Seiko’s in-house 2R05 calibre automatic mechanical movement, which its maker says is accurate to +45/-35 seconds per day, and has a power reserve of up to 40 hours.
The colour options include Buttered Rum White (which is the all-silver model), Eggnog Yellow (the gold variant with a lovely graduated dial), and Jamaican Coffee Brown, which I think is my favourite of the bunch.
All three have shimmering dials beneath raised crystals, giving them a bit of design flare and a discretely vintage aesthetic. This is especially true of the Jamaican Coffee model, with its brown-and-gold colour scheme giving off some strong Seventies vibes.
All the watches share a stainless steel case, diamonds set at the 12, three, six and nine o’clock positions, and a date window at three.
The watches carry designs based on cocktails created by Hisashi Kishi, head bartender at Star Bar in Tokyo’s Ginza district, and International Bar Association World Champion.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Priced from £500 to £550, the Seiko Presage Diamond-Set Cocktail Time collection is available to pre-order online now.
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.