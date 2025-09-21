Dior’s new Grand Bal watch is so sparkly, you could see it from space!

QUICK SUMMARY Dior has launched the Grand Bal Cirque de Monsieur, a sparkly women’s watch inspired by ball gowns. Priced at £31,000 / $36,000, the Dior Grand Bal Cirque de Monsieur features diamonds, rubies, sapphires and more colourful gemstones.

Dior has added to its Grand Bal collection with a new sparkling timepiece that’s so bright, you could probably see it from space. The Dior Grand Bal Cirque de Monsieur features a staggering amount of diamonds, as well as rubies, mother-of-pearl and other colourful gemstones.

Dior’s collection of women’s watches are never lacking in sparkle, and neither is the new Grand Bal Cirque de Monsieur. Expanding the popular Grand Bal collection, the Grand Bal Cirque de Monsieur is inspired by ball gowns and their movements, as captured by Dior’s Inversé calibre and oscillating weight which takes centre stage on the dial.

Measuring just 36mm, the Grand Bal Cirque de Monsieur features a brass dial that’s set with a glittery base. Its simple hour and minute hands sit an openwork oscillating weight which moves around the watch as you move your wrist. It’s made from 22K yellow gold that’s coloured in white gold and accessorised with gemstones.

The openwork of the oscillating weight shows off symbols, like stars and tear drops. To add more colour to the watch, the oscillating weight is studded with a mother-of-pearl set with two diamonds, four rubies, four spessartites, six amethysts and ten sapphires – wowzer.

(Image credit: Dior)

But that just wasn’t enough for Dior, as the fashion house has added a whopping 71 diamonds to the steel bezel. A pink mother-of-pearl ring sits just inside the bezel, framing the dial even more and matching the colour of the pink calfskin strap.

If you flip the watch over, you’ll see the translucent sapphire crystal caseback which is purple and shows off a spiraling array of gold stars, all in different sizes. Compared to the dial, the caseback is more laidback and dare I say, a little childish, but it’s fun to look at all the same.

The automatic movement for the Grand Bal Cirque de Monsieur gives the watch a 42 hour power reserve. It’s also water resistant to 30 metres, although why you’d want to get over 70 diamonds and gemstones wet, I’ll never know.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Dior Grand Bal Cirque de Monsieur is available to buy for £31,000 / $36,000.