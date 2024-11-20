TAG Heuer’s new Monaco Chronograph is pretty in pink

Another month, another new TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph! TAG Heuer has just debuted a new pink iteration of its iconic Monaco Chronograph, paying tribute to its racing heritage and the city of Las Vegas.

TAG Heuer is most recognised by its dramatic and extensive collection of racing inspired watches. Its Monaco watch is arguably one of the brand’s most popular models, and it’s been in high demand since its launch back in 1969. The watch was a huge hit with fans, mainly due to its unique square shaped case, and it still has the same following today.

Since the original release, TAG Heuer has released many special editions of its Monaco watch. In 2024, the brand announced limited edition versions of the Monaco, including the dark blue Monaco inspired by the Mediterranean and more recently, the Monaco Chronograph in British racing green.

Now, the brand has released the new TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph in pink. In keeping with the watch’s rich heritage and racing-inspired features, the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph has the same qualities as its predecessors, but with a new pretty-in-pink dial, inspired by the vibrant city of Las Vegas.

TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Powered by the in-house automatic Calibre Heuer 02 movement, the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph has a skeletonised dial which playfully allows the movement to peak through. In this new edition, the dial is displayed in bright pink on the two chronograph counters, seconds hands and other accents.

There’s more pink to be found on the other side of the watch. The sapphire caseback shows off the movement further, and the pink coloured column wheel at the 12 o’clock position and oscillating weight.

In contrast to the bright pink, the square case of the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph is made of lightweight titanium in black DLC coating. The watch is finished with a black leather and rubber strap.

The new pink iteration of the Monaco Chronograph is available for £9,850 at TAG Heuer.

