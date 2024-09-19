TAG Heuer’s new Monaco Chronograph honours British Racing Green

QUICK SUMMARY
TAG Heuer has launched a new limited edition Monaco Chronograph. The watch has the classic square-shaped case and chronograph subdials, but is now in a new Racing Green colour.
The TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green is available for £8,150.
TAG Heuer has just debuted the new TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green, a limited edition timepiece that honours British racing colours. The watch has the same classic design that the Monaco collection is known for, but it’s now available in a stunning Racing Green colourway.
The TAG Heuer Monaco collection is arguably the brand’s most recognisable. When the first model from the range launched in 1969, it became the first square-cased water-resistant chronograph to house the Calibre 11 movement. Named after the city-state of Monaco, the collection is a celebration of racing, and TAG Heuer’s new colourway is a welcome addition to the popular line-up.
The TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green takes inspiration from British racing colours. The Racing green shade is most associated with British motorsports which dates back to 1902 when a Napier 50 car was dressed in the colour palette, and went on to win the Gordon Bennett Cup under Selwyn Edge. Since then, the colour has been used on many British racing cars – and now, this new TAG Heuer watch.
Measuring 39mm, the square-shaped cased of the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green is showcased in green, white and yellow colours. The silver sunray-brushed dial is inspired by the dashboards seen in 1920s and 1930s sports cars, and features two green chronograph subdials in the centre of the watch.
There are eight silver hour markers around the watch, as well as 12 green Super-LumiNova dot markers. A date window sits at the six o’clock position while a vibrant yellow baton marker is located at 12 o’clock. The hour and minute silver skeletonised hands almost blend into the background colour of the dial, but the bright yellow seconds hand stands out prominently.
Powered by the automatic chronograph Calibre 11 movement, the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green has a sapphire caseback that shows it off. It also has ‘ONE OF 1000’ engraved on the caseback, and is completed with a green strap and titanium folding clasp.
The TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green is a striking, sporty watch that gracefully completes the line-up of Monaco watches. Following the success and popularity of the Monaco Chronograph Racing Blue that launched in 2023 and paid tribute to French racing, I’m excited to see what other countries will be added to the racing range.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green is available to buy now for £8,150 on the TAG Heuer website.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
iPhone 16 Pro cases worthy of your new handset
If you're investing in the latest iPhone, don't ruin it by putting it in a cheap case – buy one of these stylish models instead
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
These new Seiko watches are inspired by a Tokyo cocktail bar
Drink it in: these Seiko watches are named after Tokyo’s Star Bar
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
These new Seiko watches are inspired by a Tokyo cocktail bar
Drink it in: these Seiko watches are named after Tokyo’s Star Bar
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
I tried Superdry's new fragrance – and I can't believe it costs so little!
This sub-£50 bottle is a must-have in your fragrance collection
By Sam Cross Last updated
-
These special dive watches celebrate World Manta Day in colourful style
Carl F. Bucherer expands its diving watch collection with three new timepieces
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
OMEGA’s new Constellation watch puts the night sky on your wrist
OMEGA adds to its Constellation collection with a stunning new timepiece
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Seiko Prospex Speedtimer is a seriously seventies throwback and we’re here for it
Seiko's new chronograph is a beautiful 70s homage
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Ralph Lauren reinvents the Polo watch in bright, bold colours
Ralph Lauren launches the newest generation of the Polo Watch
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
TAG Heuer Carrera shifts up a gear with new Extreme Sport collection
TAG goes ultra technical with new revived Extreme Sport series
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Hublot reveals new Big Bang watch created exclusively for Hawaii
You need to go a long way to pick up this limited-edition Hublot
By Alistair Charlton Published