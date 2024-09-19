TAG Heuer’s new Monaco Chronograph honours British Racing Green

QUICK SUMMARY TAG Heuer has launched a new limited edition Monaco Chronograph. The watch has the classic square-shaped case and chronograph subdials, but is now in a new Racing Green colour. The TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green is available for £8,150.

TAG Heuer has just debuted the new TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green, a limited edition timepiece that honours British racing colours. The watch has the same classic design that the Monaco collection is known for, but it’s now available in a stunning Racing Green colourway.

The TAG Heuer Monaco collection is arguably the brand’s most recognisable. When the first model from the range launched in 1969, it became the first square-cased water-resistant chronograph to house the Calibre 11 movement. Named after the city-state of Monaco, the collection is a celebration of racing, and TAG Heuer’s new colourway is a welcome addition to the popular line-up.

The TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green takes inspiration from British racing colours. The Racing green shade is most associated with British motorsports which dates back to 1902 when a Napier 50 car was dressed in the colour palette, and went on to win the Gordon Bennett Cup under Selwyn Edge. Since then, the colour has been used on many British racing cars – and now, this new TAG Heuer watch.

Measuring 39mm, the square-shaped cased of the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green is showcased in green, white and yellow colours. The silver sunray-brushed dial is inspired by the dashboards seen in 1920s and 1930s sports cars, and features two green chronograph subdials in the centre of the watch.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

There are eight silver hour markers around the watch, as well as 12 green Super-LumiNova dot markers. A date window sits at the six o’clock position while a vibrant yellow baton marker is located at 12 o’clock. The hour and minute silver skeletonised hands almost blend into the background colour of the dial, but the bright yellow seconds hand stands out prominently.

Powered by the automatic chronograph Calibre 11 movement, the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green has a sapphire caseback that shows it off. It also has ‘ONE OF 1000’ engraved on the caseback, and is completed with a green strap and titanium folding clasp.

The TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green is a striking, sporty watch that gracefully completes the line-up of Monaco watches. Following the success and popularity of the Monaco Chronograph Racing Blue that launched in 2023 and paid tribute to French racing, I’m excited to see what other countries will be added to the racing range.

