Stunning new watch packs in a classy moonphase for under £1,000

Quick Summary Frederique Constant has launched its new watch. The Classics Moneta Moonphase packs in a lot of watch for a brilliant price.

All manner of trends come and go among the best watches. The changing tides of fashion mean that consumer interests are constantly in flux.

In recent years, we've seen popularity spike for a range of different things. Dive watches are currently having their moment, while the world of integrated bracelet sports watches – think of models like the Tissot PRX – have also been popular.

Another trend right now is for quartz watches. Traditionally looked down upon by some members of the watch community, this more modern technology uses a battery and a piece of quartz to turn a movement with an electronic pulse.

That's exactly what we find inside the new Frederique Constant Classic Moneta Moonphase. This classically styled watch packs in a quartz movement, complete with a moonphase complication at the six o'clock position.

The model sits within a 37mm case stainless steel case. It's also just 7.65mm thick, which should be perfect for slipping neatly under the cuff of a dress shirt.

It also features a flange design which should pique some interest. Crafted as a fresh take on the classic fluted bezel – and inspired by the edge of a coin – this adds a degree of classiness to the dial.

That surrounds a choice of a blue, black or silver sunburst dial. That's only broken with a pair of hand-polished Dauphine hands – there's no seconds hand here, likely in a bid to hide its battery powered insides – and similarly styled indices.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Elsewhere, users will find an anti-reflective sapphire crystal, and a genuine leather strap with a colour-matched topstitching. The whole package is remarkably stylish, with a classic elegance that is befitting of a watch like this.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about this piece, though, is the price. At just under £1,000, this represents a really great value timepiece. Whether you're on the hunt for a sleek dress watch, or you fancy a moonphase for less, this is a really sleek way to do it.