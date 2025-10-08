Step aside Tissot PRX – I want this wacky, discounted fashion watch even more!

As someone who both loves and works with wonderful watches, I'm all too aware of the distaste surrounding fashion watches. These pieces – often crafted by household name brands, but without the expertise that comes from a dedicated watchmaking brand – are classed by many as not offering significant value.

Having tried a few in my time, I'm inclined to agree. On the whole, I think you'll find better quality for similar money by seeking out a dedicated watchmaking brand.

But that doesn't mean I can't still enjoy a fashion watch – and particularly one with a 42% price cut! In this case, I'm talking about this delightful Vivienne Westwood watch, complete with a hot pink dial and a Tissot PRX-inspired silhouette for just £155.

It's a real doozy to look at. Hot pink dials have always been a personal favourite of mine, and this one nails the shade. Throw in some obscure dial indices – the brand's iconic orb logo at 12 o'clock, for example, and studs on the even markers – and a bold bezel complete with branded engraving, and you've got a recipe for something entirely outlandish.

What's more, I suspect it will be a real love-it-or-hate-it piece. While the inclusion of a Swiss quartz movement should give a reasonable air of quality, it may well just be too brash and bold for some tastes.

I think at the full price – listed on Goldsmiths at £270 – it's a little too close to key competitors. You're only a whisker away from the quartz versions of the Tissot PRX at that point, and I feel like that is a more sensible way to spend.

At the sale price of just £155, though, it's much more appealing. I could see a lot of fashion-forward watch lovers picking one of these up, simply to add something a bit more interesting to their watch box.