Step aside Tissot PRX – I want this wacky, discounted fashion watch even more!
Vivienne Westwood isn't the biggest name in watches, but it has the style down
As someone who both loves and works with wonderful watches, I'm all too aware of the distaste surrounding fashion watches. These pieces – often crafted by household name brands, but without the expertise that comes from a dedicated watchmaking brand – are classed by many as not offering significant value.
Having tried a few in my time, I'm inclined to agree. On the whole, I think you'll find better quality for similar money by seeking out a dedicated watchmaking brand.
But that doesn't mean I can't still enjoy a fashion watch – and particularly one with a 42% price cut! In this case, I'm talking about this delightful Vivienne Westwood watch, complete with a hot pink dial and a Tissot PRX-inspired silhouette for just £155.
Save big on this daring Tissot PRX lookalike from Vivienne Westwood.
It's a real doozy to look at. Hot pink dials have always been a personal favourite of mine, and this one nails the shade. Throw in some obscure dial indices – the brand's iconic orb logo at 12 o'clock, for example, and studs on the even markers – and a bold bezel complete with branded engraving, and you've got a recipe for something entirely outlandish.
What's more, I suspect it will be a real love-it-or-hate-it piece. While the inclusion of a Swiss quartz movement should give a reasonable air of quality, it may well just be too brash and bold for some tastes.
I think at the full price – listed on Goldsmiths at £270 – it's a little too close to key competitors. You're only a whisker away from the quartz versions of the Tissot PRX at that point, and I feel like that is a more sensible way to spend.
At the sale price of just £155, though, it's much more appealing. I could see a lot of fashion-forward watch lovers picking one of these up, simply to add something a bit more interesting to their watch box.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.