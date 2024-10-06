New Casio G-Shock model is a chronograph with an all-analog dial

Quick Summary
The latest Casio G-Shock model represents something of a departure for the brand.
The full metal case and bracelet is joined by an all-analog dial.
As a fan of some of the best watches on the market, I'm used to gazing at pieces which are way out of my price range. Frankly, that includes most of the market, though that's more of an indictment of my bank balance than the market.
Still, for those of us who enjoy something fun with a smaller price tag, there's the Casio G-Shock range. The brand offer a wide array of different models, with something for everyone.
Those tend to be digital watches, with resin cases and straps. However, the latest release goes beyond that, with a full metal construction and an analog dial.
As part of the 2100 series, this is a real masterpiece from the brand. That octagonal case shape has a very distinct air of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak about it, which is only heightened with a fully analog dial. Add in a full metal case and bracelet, and this might just be the most premium feeling G-Shock you've ever seen.
Still, don't expect analog on the inside. It wouldn't be a G-Shock without a digital module at heart, and that's exactly what we find here. The Casio module 5733 is used on this model, which offers a range of cool features.
Tough Solar and Mobile Link are both present. That means the watch will recharge in light, and can be linked up to the mobile app for ease of timekeeping.
You'll also find a wide range of standard G-Shock features here, too. Stopwatch and timer functionality are par for the course, as are alarms and an automatic calendar.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Priced at £739, these certainly aren't cheap. For some, that may be a little too much to justify – after all, you can pick up some G-Shock's for under £100.
However, for the right buyer, this makes a lot of sense. It's just about as close as the brand comes to making a fully analog watch, which will appeal to those who bemoan digitisation. On top of that? It's absolutely stunning. And what better reason is there to buy a watch than that?
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
-
New Casio G-Shock models offer a stylish look – and do some good in the process
These classy pink ladies are made to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Casio G-Shock models feature an unbelievable battery life
This is the ultimate watch for those who hate changing batteries
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Casio G-Shock is a stylish option for luxury watch enthusiasts
These might be the classiest pick in the G-Shock range
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Casio G-Shock models offer a stylish face and a comfortable fit
Is this the perfect G-Shock for you?
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Casio G-Shock models are fashionably utilitarian
Are you ready for rugged reliability, soldier?
By Sam Cross Published
-
Two Casio G-Shock models celebrate the release of Deadpool and Wolverine
The new Marvel film is set to launch at the end of the month
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Casio G-Shock celebrates 50th anniversary with gorgeous, classy colourway
The iconic brand is celebrating 50 years of watchmaking heritage
By Sam Cross Last updated
-
New Casio G-Shock gives the classic square case a pop of intense colour
The new Energy Pack collection might be the best summer watch under $100
By Sam Cross Last updated