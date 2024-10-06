New Casio G-Shock model is a chronograph with an all-analog dial

Quick Summary

The latest Casio G-Shock model represents something of a departure for the brand.

The full metal case and bracelet is joined by an all-analog dial.

As a fan of some of the best watches on the market, I'm used to gazing at pieces which are way out of my price range. Frankly, that includes most of the market, though that's more of an indictment of my bank balance than the market.

Still, for those of us who enjoy something fun with a smaller price tag, there's the Casio G-Shock range. The brand offer a wide array of different models, with something for everyone.

Those tend to be digital watches, with resin cases and straps. However, the latest release goes beyond that, with a full metal construction and an analog dial.

As part of the 2100 series, this is a real masterpiece from the brand. That octagonal case shape has a very distinct air of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak about it, which is only heightened with a fully analog dial. Add in a full metal case and bracelet, and this might just be the most premium feeling G-Shock you've ever seen. 

Still, don't expect analog on the inside. It wouldn't be a G-Shock without a digital module at heart, and that's exactly what we find here. The Casio module 5733 is used on this model, which offers a range of cool features.

Tough Solar and Mobile Link are both present. That means the watch will recharge in light, and can be linked up to the mobile app for ease of timekeeping.

You'll also find a wide range of standard G-Shock features here, too. Stopwatch and timer functionality are par for the course, as are alarms and an automatic calendar.

Priced at £739, these certainly aren't cheap. For some, that may be a little too much to justify – after all, you can pick up some G-Shock's for under £100.

However, for the right buyer, this makes a lot of sense. It's just about as close as the brand comes to making a fully analog watch, which will appeal to those who bemoan digitisation. On top of that? It's absolutely stunning. And what better reason is there to buy a watch than that?

