Longines reveals transformed PrimaLuna watch collection

QUICK SUMMARY Longines has revealed a transformed PrimaLuna ladies watch collection. The star of the show features a blue mother-of-pearl dial, blue alligator strap and a bezel decorated with 48 blue sapphires of four different sizes and hues. Priced at £5,550, the watch will be available in September. The rest of the PrimaLuna collection will grow between next month and the end of the year.

Swiss watchmaker Longines has revealed a new and entirely transformed ladies’ watch collection, called PrimaLuna.

To grow in three waves between now and the end of the year, the PrimaLuna collection includes 23 distinct models spread across four distinct families.

The first of those families arrives in September and is called the PrimaLuna Moonphase Automatic. The watch has a 34mm case and is available in stainless steel or bimetal, with or without diamonds on the dial. All are driven by Longines’ own L899.5 calibre automatic mechanical movement, with 21 jewels and 72 hours of power reserve.

They all have a moonphase complication at the six o’clock position, and come with either a metal bracelet or leather strap.

(Image credit: Longines)

The star of the show – as far as I’m concerned anyway – pairs a blue mother-of-pearl dial accented by 14 diamonds, with a blue alligator leather strap and a bezel set with 48 sapphires. 22 of those sapphires are light blue (with 12 being larger than the other ten), a further 20 are a darker shade of blue (and larger still), and six are darker and even larger.

This is the first time a model of PrimaLuna has featured a bezel decorated with sapphires, Longines says. The four distinct hues and sizes, totalling 1.06 carats, create a subtle gradation across the bezel – a move the watchmaker says “mirrors the infinite variations of the twilight sky.”

Water resistant to 30 metres and protected by a sapphire crystal with multi-layer anti-reflective coating on both sides – plus an exhibition case back – there’s no denying that it’s a truly beautiful watch. I also think it's reasonably priced, at £5,550.

This watch is joined by seven other members of the PrimaLuna Moonphase Automatic 34mm family, all to become available in September. After that, November will see three more models join the collection, followed by eight variants with a simpler three-hand dial that does without the Moonphase complication.

Then in December, Longines will add four quartz models to the line-up, each with a smaller 30mm case.