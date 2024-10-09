Every Prime Day Top 100 watch deal rated by T3's resident watch expert

With Amazon's October Prime Day event winding down, many will have already done the bulk of their shopping. For those who haven't though, there's still a range of bargains to bag before the midnight cut-off.
I've spent most of the last 48 hours searching high and low for the best watch deals on the market. It has been a good event for that, with a range of deals right up to brands like Rolex and Audemars Piguet.
7 best Prime Day watch deals under £500
But now, I'm changing tact. After hunting for the best deals across Amazon and other retailers, I'm going to rate every watch in Amazon's Top 100 to judge how well the British public have been buying.
Tommy Hilfiger Men's 46mm Analogue Multifunction Quartz Watch: was £169, now £89.99 at Amazon
A 46mm case is certainly one for larger wrists, but overall this design isn't too displeasing. A day indicator at three o'clock and a 24 hour are handy, and there's no mistaking the Tommy Hilfiger branding. Not the worst start.
Emporio Armani Chronograph 43mm: was £299, now £134.90 at Amazon
This is a much more universally-acceptable style than the watch above, and it's also a better – though still large – size. I'm a fan of the more traditional chrono, though the unshaped end links look a little second hand. A solid choice.
Tommy Hilfiger Analogue Multifunction Quartz Watch: was £82.47, now £69.99 at Amazon
Another Tommy Hilfiger creation, this time with a rose gold-toned case and a pale blue accent on the strap. For £69.99 it's not the worst pickup, though that 46mm case is still gargantuan. Distinctly middle of the road.
Tommy Hilfiger Analogue Multifunction Quartz Watch: was £179, now £99.99 at Amazon
Is it just me or is a pattern emerging? Still, Tommy Hilfiger watch number three is the best of the bunch so far. That open dial appears to show some fairly intricate movement workings, though I can't be sure they're real. Still, a cool one.
BOSS Men's 44mm Chronograph Quartz Watch: was £209, now £136.99 at Amazon
A stealth black watch is never not cool, and this BOSS chrono is perfect for that vibe. A silicone strap should ensure comfort in daily wear, while a textured dial is nice to look at. Still a little pricey for what it is, but I like it.
Tommy Hilfiger Analogue Multifunction Quartz Watch: was £138.55, now £67.99 at Amazon
Tommy's back at it again, this time with a watch whiter than A4 paper. I can't tell if it's more N-Dubz or golfers weekend retreat. Neither are particularly cool, though overall it's not the most offensive option.
Emporio Armani Black Ceramic chronograph: was £489, now £165.90 at Amazon
Quite possibly the best watch on this list. The standout here is that Black Ceramic case. That's a really luxury material, and rarely seen on cheap fashion watches. Complete with rose gold-toned appointments and a 43mm case size, I'd wear this.
BOSS Chronograph Quartz Watch: was £299, now £168.99 at Amazon
While it's not a bad looking watch overall, I seriously question who is buying this? Even at the deal price, that's a significant amount to be dropping on a watch like this. Personally, it's not one I can recommend.
Tommy Hilfiger Men's 44mm Analogue Multifunction Quartz Watch: was £199, now £89.99 at Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger returns one more time, and this time is sporting its Sunday best. Nice to look at, with a refined edge, this certainly looks the part. The deal price puts this in the right place.
BOSS Men's 44mm Chronograph Quartz Watch: was £359, now £184.99 at Amazon
This watch has convinced me that the British public has lost its marbles. Seriously, the best part of £200 for a fashion watch like this is senseless. You could buy 3 Invicta Pro Divers for that price – and I still think that would be a better use of your cash.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.