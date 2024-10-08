4 Amazon Prime Day Audemars Piguet Royal Oak deals – plus 8 affordable alternatives

This year, for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, I've been almost entirely focussed on watches. There's a surprisingly high number of solid deals to be had this year, making it a great time to buy.
While I was collating T3's guide to the best watch deals you can buy right now, I spotted something out of the ordinary – there are no less than four Audemars Piguet Royal Oak's on sale right now. Those are the en vogue watch of choice right now, making any kind of discount quite the rarity.
Here, I've collated all four – with total discounts of over £30,000 – along with a range of similar models for different budgets. Let's dive in and take a look.
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph: was £49,995, now £42,495 at Goldsmiths
A £7,500 saving here doesn't do this justice. This is just about as on trend as it gets, complete with a black dial which is unassuming enough to pair with most outfits.
Norqain Freedom 60 Chrono: was £3,380, now £1,690 at Goldsmiths
It's not quite got the angular-cool factor of the AP, but this Norqain Chrono is a serious bit of kit. It's half price right now, making it a certified bargain.
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak: was £46,995, now £37,595 at Goldsmiths
This is the classy fellows Royal Oak. It's refined and tasteful, with just a nod to its more untamed persona. Leather strap and rose gold case complete a beautiful timepiece.
Tissot Gentleman Powermatic 80 'Tiffany': was £800, now £520 at Goldsmiths
Making a steel watch classy is arguably even harder than doing so with gold. But this 'Tiffany' blue Tissot is a prime pick. It's regal and upstanding, with a price tag that's simply too good to miss.
Also consider: Tissot T-Gold Excellence £1,780 | Certina DS Powermatic 80 £633.50
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore: was £40,995, now £32,795 at Goldsmiths
Definitely not one for slipping discreetly under the cuff, the Royal Oak Offshore is the plaything of famous athletes and movie stars. It's big, it's bold, it's brazen – and it could be yours with a neat £8,200 discount.
Tissot PRX Chronograph: was £1,695, now £1,200 at Goldsmiths
The Tissot PRX is a modern classic, and this chronograph is well worthy of the name. Featuring a slightly larger case size and a thicker bracelet, this is a solid pick for those who want to stand out.
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Diver: was £24,995, now £19,995 at Goldsmiths
If you're the kind of person who is content taking a £25,000 watch in the ocean, I have two things to say to you. 1) I envy your bottle, and 2) you don't have to. With a £5k saving, this AP diver is under £20,000 right now!
Seiko Prospex Glacier Save the Ocean: was £1,250, now £800 at Chisholm Hunter
If you're unfazed by the beefy nature of the Royal Oak Offshore Diver, this Seiko Prospex Glacier should be no problem, either. Seiko donate some of the profits to good causes, too, so you can feel proud to wear this.
Also consider: Invicta Pro Diver £62 | Norqain Adventure Neverest £1,415
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.