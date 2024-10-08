4 Amazon Prime Day Audemars Piguet Royal Oak deals – plus 8 affordable alternatives

This year, for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, I've been almost entirely focussed on watches. There's a surprisingly high number of solid deals to be had this year, making it a great time to buy.

While I was collating T3's guide to the best watch deals you can buy right now, I spotted something out of the ordinary – there are no less than four Audemars Piguet Royal Oak's on sale right now. Those are the en vogue watch of choice right now, making any kind of discount quite the rarity.

Here, I've collated all four – with total discounts of over £30,000 – along with a range of similar models for different budgets. Let's dive in and take a look.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph: was £49,995, now £42,495 at Goldsmiths

A £7,500 saving here doesn't do this justice. This is just about as on trend as it gets, complete with a black dial which is unassuming enough to pair with most outfits.

Norqain Freedom 60 Chrono: was £3,380, now £1,690 at Goldsmiths

It's not quite got the angular-cool factor of the AP, but this Norqain Chrono is a serious bit of kit. It's half price right now, making it a certified bargain.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak: was £46,995, now £37,595 at Goldsmiths

This is the classy fellows Royal Oak. It's refined and tasteful, with just a nod to its more untamed persona. Leather strap and rose gold case complete a beautiful timepiece.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore: was £40,995, now £32,795 at Goldsmiths

Definitely not one for slipping discreetly under the cuff, the Royal Oak Offshore is the plaything of famous athletes and movie stars. It's big, it's bold, it's brazen – and it could be yours with a neat £8,200 discount.

Tissot PRX Chronograph: was £1,695, now £1,200 at Goldsmiths

The Tissot PRX is a modern classic, and this chronograph is well worthy of the name. Featuring a slightly larger case size and a thicker bracelet, this is a solid pick for those who want to stand out.