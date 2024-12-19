Dior celebrates the Year of the Snake with a rose gold lunar-inspired watch

QUICK SUMMARY Dior has debuted its Grand Soir Year of the Snake watch, ahead of Chinese New Year. The timepiece features a rose gold snake, 52 diamonds and mother-of-pearl decorations.

Dior has just debuted a new edition of its Grand Soir watch, inspired by the lunar calendar. The new watch celebrates the Year of the Snake with a rose gold snake, complete with stunning diamonds and mother-of-pearl detailing.

2025 is Year of the Snake, and while Chinese New Year doesn’t take place until the end of January, many brands are already launching their snake-inspired watch designs. Every year, the Dior Grand Soir collection explores the next lunar calendar’s animal with a new watch .

Previously, Dior has celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in 2023 and the Year of the Dragon in 2024, but now, it’s time for the Year of the Snake. The Dior Grand Soir Year of the Snake might be its most intricate and luxurious timepiece yet, boasting a combination of rose gold and other precious metals and gemstones.

Measuring 36mm, the Dior Grand Soir Year of the Snake has a sparkly dial and bezel, and features a rose gold snake within a miniature Toile de Jouy landscape. The snake slithers through flowers and other foliage made of mother-of-pearl and gold, and is surrounded by roe gold butterflies.

(Image credit: Dior)

While the dial is mostly covered by decorations, it’s made of white mother-of-pearl at its base and has a ‘Christian Dior’ logo towards the bottom of the dial. The hour and minute hands are crafted in rose gold, and the rose gold bezel is set with 52 1.30ct brilliant-cut diamonds – because who doesn’t want more sparkle, right?!

Powered by an automatic Sellita SW300 movement, the Dior Grand Soir Year of the Snake has a 42 hour power reserve and is water resistant to 30 metres. The steel crown has a CD engravement, and the blue sapphire crystal caseback has a rose gold Dior logo at the centre. The watch is finished with a blue satin strap with a steel buckle that’s set with – you guessed it – 18 0.18ct brilliant-cut diamonds.

The Dior Grand Soir Year of the Snake is available for £33,000 / $44,000 at Dior , and is limited to just 38 pieces. For more lunar calendar-inspired designs, check out our favourite 2024 Year of the Dragon watches .