Jump to category:
Back To Top

Best Black Friday deals on Seiko watches – bargains on dive watches, chronographs and more

Snag a bargain from the iconic Japanese watch brand

Seiko Black Friday deals
(Image credit: Chisholm Hunter / Beaverbrooks / First Class Watches / Goldsmiths)
Jump to category:
Sam Cross's avatar
By
published
in Deals

It's official – Black Friday is only a week away. You'd be forgiven for thinking it had already passed, though, with a wide array of brands starting their sales earlier in November.

Still, that's no bad thing, as it means there are great bargain to be had right now. I've spent all month hunting down the best deals on a wide variety of watches.

T3's Top Three

These events always bring about great deals on Seiko watches. From the more attainable models the brand makes, through King Seiko and on to luxurious Grand Seiko models.

Under £300

Seiko Conceptual Series '4R35'
Seiko Conceptual Series '4R35': was £299 now £159 at First Class Watches
Read moreRead less

An older model, but a timeless one with a great discount.

View Deal
Seiko 5 Sports SKX
Seiko 5 Sports SKX: was £280 now £162 at Beaverbrooks
Read moreRead less

The classic 5 Sports with 42% off.

View Deal
Seiko 5 Sports SNXS
Seiko 5 Sports SNXS: was £340 now £206 at Beaverbrooks
Read moreRead less

The perfect office watch for a hair over £200.

View Deal
Seiko 5 Sports SKX Midi Teal
Seiko 5 Sports SKX Midi Teal: was £300 now £240 at Chisholm Hunter
Read moreRead less

This watch broke the internet, but it won't break your piggy bank.

View Deal
Seiko Presage 60s Style
Seiko Presage 60s Style: was £490 now £275 at First Class Watches
Read moreRead less

A cool piece inspired by vintage dive watches.

View Deal

Under £500

Seiko Propsex Arnie
Seiko Propsex Arnie: was £420 now £335 at Chisholm Hunter
Read moreRead less

If it's good enough for Arnie, it's good enough for us...

View Deal
Seiko Prospex Antarctica Monster 'Save the Ocean'
Seiko Prospex Antarctica Monster 'Save the Ocean': was £500 now £350 at Chisholm Hunter
Read moreRead less

A tough, rugged diver with real personality.

View Deal
Seiko Presage 'Half and Half' Cocktail Time
Seiko Presage 'Half and Half' Cocktail Time: was £470 now £376 at First Class Watches
Read moreRead less

Everyone needs at least one gold-toned watch.

View Deal
Seiko Presage 'Rusty Nail' Cocktail Time GMT
Seiko Presage 'Rusty Nail' Cocktail Time GMT: was £520 now £399 at First Class Watches
Read moreRead less

The perfect dressy GMT – this one's a modern classic.

<p>Check Prices: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=16071&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chisholmhunter.co.uk%2Fseiko-presage-rusty-nail-cocktail-time-gmt-41mm-watch-ssk039j1.html" target="_blank"><strong>Chisholm Hunter £415
View Deal
Seiko Prospex Speedtimer
Seiko Prospex Speedtimer: was £660 now £399 at Goldsmiths
Read moreRead less

The best value chronograph you'll find.

View Deal
Seiko Prospex King Samurai
Seiko Prospex King Samurai: was £560 now £450 at Chisholm Hunter
Read moreRead less

A stylish dive watch with a decent price cut.

View Deal
Seiko Prospex Black Series Speedtimer
Seiko Prospex Black Series Speedtimer: was £660 now £459 at First Class Watches
Read moreRead less

A stealthy chrono for a great price.

View Deal
Seiko Presage Fume Style 60s
Seiko Presage Fume Style 60s: was £580 now £460 at Chisholm Hunter
Read moreRead less

A killer retro-styled GMT. No notes.

View Deal

Under £1,000

Seiko Prospex Glacier Save the Ocean 1965
Seiko Prospex Glacier Save the Ocean 1965: was £1,160 now £774 at Beaverbrooks
Read moreRead less

A massive saving on a killer dive watch.

View Deal

Under £2,500

Seiko Prospex Marine Green GMT
Seiko Prospex Marine Green GMT: was £1,400 now £1,190 at Chisholm Hunter
Read moreRead less

Bag the saving with code BF15.

View Deal
Seiko Prospex Captain Willard
Seiko Prospex Captain Willard: was £2,840 now £1,595 at First Class Watches
Read moreRead less

The Captain Willard is a cult classic, and there's a massive price cut here.

View Deal
Seiko Prospex Speedtimer Mechanical
Seiko Prospex Speedtimer Mechanical: was £2,870 now £2,025 at Beaverbrooks
Read moreRead less

A well priced automatic chronograph.

View Deal

Under £5,000

Grand Seiko Limited Edition Heritage
Grand Seiko Limited Edition Heritage: was £5,290