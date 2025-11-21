Best Black Friday deals on Seiko watches – bargains on dive watches, chronographs and more
Snag a bargain from the iconic Japanese watch brand
It's official – Black Friday is only a week away. You'd be forgiven for thinking it had already passed, though, with a wide array of brands starting their sales earlier in November.
Still, that's no bad thing, as it means there are great bargain to be had right now. I've spent all month hunting down the best deals on a wide variety of watches.
T3's Top Three
- Gorgeous Grand Seiko: now at its lowest ever price!
- Seiko 5 Sports SNXS: perfect office watch for £206
- Gold-toned Cocktail Time: a stylish bargain
These events always bring about great deals on Seiko watches. From the more attainable models the brand makes, through King Seiko and on to luxurious Grand Seiko models.
Under £300
Read moreRead less▼
An older model, but a timeless one with a great discount.
Read moreRead less▼
The classic 5 Sports with 42% off.
Read moreRead less▼
The perfect office watch for a hair over £200.
Read moreRead less▼
This watch broke the internet, but it won't break your piggy bank.
Read moreRead less▼
A cool piece inspired by vintage dive watches.
Under £500
Read moreRead less▼
If it's good enough for Arnie, it's good enough for us...
Read moreRead less▼
A tough, rugged diver with real personality.
Read moreRead less▼
Everyone needs at least one gold-toned watch.
Read moreRead less▼
The perfect dressy GMT – this one's a modern classic.<p>Check Prices: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=16071&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chisholmhunter.co.uk%2Fseiko-presage-rusty-nail-cocktail-time-gmt-41mm-watch-ssk039j1.html" target="_blank"><strong>Chisholm Hunter £415
Read moreRead less▼
The best value chronograph you'll find.
Read moreRead less▼
A stylish dive watch with a decent price cut.
Read moreRead less▼
A stealthy chrono for a great price.
Read moreRead less▼
A killer retro-styled GMT. No notes.
Under £1,000
Read moreRead less▼
A massive saving on a killer dive watch.
Under £2,500
Read moreRead less▼
Bag the saving with code BF15.
Read moreRead less▼
The Captain Willard is a cult classic, and there's a massive price cut here.
Read moreRead less▼
A well priced automatic chronograph.