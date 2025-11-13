Amazon just slashed the price of one of my favourite watches in hidden early Black Friday deal

Black Friday is still a couple of weeks away, but you'd be hard-pressed to tell at the moment. A wide array of retailers have gone early with their deals, allowing shoppers the chance to get in on the action ahead of time.

Just yesterday, I rounded up some of the best early deals for those seeking a watch under £500, and found a bounty of options out there. Now, I'll be adding another to that list, as Amazon has marked down the price of one of my favourite watches.

The Citizen Tsuyosa is already widely regarded as one of the best budget picks out there for those seeking a quality mechanical watch. Now, you can snag one for even less – it's just £179 right now at Amazon.

That's a killer saving from the usual £300 retail price. For that money, you're getting a really capable watch, complete with an integrated bracelet design that is bang on trend right now.

This particular one sets itself apart somewhat, with a visual appearance more akin to a traditional three-link bracelet. It's often compared to the 'Presidential' bracelet found on the Rolex Day-Date.

That bracelet and the 40mm case are both crafted from stainless steel, with the crown at the four o'clock position offering a more symmetrical case design. This particular version sports the gorgeous yellow dial, which is perfect for adding a pop of colour to your wardrobe without going overboard.

That's only broken by a date window at the three o'clock position, while simple bar indices offer a neat and uncluttered dial elsewhere. Similar simplicity can be found in the three-hand stack, which are uncomplicated in their designs.

Frankly, this has always been a favourite of mine because it offers stupendous value-for-money. That was at the retail price – at this discounted rate, I simply can't think of anything else which comes close. Whether it's intended as a gift, a first watch for yourself or just another bargain addition to a burgeoning collection, this is one you shouldn't be missing.