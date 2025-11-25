Dyson just added its Submarine mop head to more of its vacuums – and they’re on sale!

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has introduced its Submarine mop head to two more of its cordless vacuum cleaners. The Submarine head is now available on the Dyson V12s Detect Slim and the Dyson Cyclone V10, both of which are now on sale for Black Friday.

Dyson has just added its Submarine mop head to two more of its cordless vacuum cleaners – and they’re already on sale! Extending its range of wet-dry floor cleaners, Dyson’s new Submarine models can now vacuum and mop all floor types for an all-in-one cleaning solution.

Dyson originally launched its Submarine wet roller head back in 2024. At the time, it was only available on the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine and wasn’t compatible with any of its other vacuums – until now.

Now, Dyson has introduced the Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine and the Dyson Cyclone V10 Submarine . On the Dyson website, you can now select whether you want the standard vacuum model with its accompanying accessories, or the wet and dry option which will come with the Submarine mop head.

What’s even better about these two new Submarine vacuums is that they’re on sale right now in Dyson’s Black Friday deals . Details can be found below.

Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine: was £599.99 now £449.99 at Dyson UK Save £150 on the Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine in Dyson’s Black Friday sale. Alongside the new Submarine wet roller head, the Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine comes with its standard Motorbar head, docking station and tools, including crevice, combination and hair screw.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Submarine: was £479.99 now £329.50 at Dyson UK The Dyson Cyclone V10 Submarine is now £150 cheaper at Dyson for Black Friday. Its V10 motor generates up to 150 watts of air power for consistent and powerful suction. It comes with a docking station, motor and Submarine heads, crevice and mini motorised tools.

I’ve seen Dyson’s Submarine vacuums in action, and the switching process of the two heads is extremely easy. The Motorbar vacuum head and Submarine head both click on and off the main tube-like body of the vacuum without you having to bend down or touch the heads – this is not only hygienic but handy for people with mobility issues.

For hardwood floors, the Submarine mop is a game changer for quick and effective mopping. Inside the Submarine head is a wet roller that cleans up liquids and stains, and clean and dirty water tanks that work to keep everything separate so you’re not dragging dirt around your floors. The Submarine head also has a dirt tray so if you’ve missed anything after vacuuming, it’ll pick it up for you.