Your smart security camera might be in the wrong spot – here are 3 locations it should be instead

Owning one of the best security cameras is one of the smartest ways to keep an eye on your home and belongings. Not only do they help deter criminals, but they can also detect intrusions, provide crucial evidence if anything does happen, and give you peace of mind when you’re away.

However, if your camera isn't placed in the right spot, it won’t do its job properly. A lot of people also aren’t totally sure where the best places actually are, which is why I’ve pulled together my top three location recommendations.

You'll find each of them below...

1. Above your front door

A lot of people rely on the best video doorbells here, but unless it has a super-wide field of view, it’s worth adding a security camera nearby for extra coverage.

Around a third of burglars enter through the front door, making this the single most important spot. Just make sure your camera is weatherproof and has night vision, since plenty of incidents happen after dark.

2. In front of your garage

Cars, bikes and tools are all easy targets, and garages often get overlooked when it comes to security. Ideally, place a camera where it can capture the garage door, driveway and any side entrances.

If your garage is detached, it’s even more important, and a camera with a wide viewing angle works best here.

3. Within your porch or hallway

Burglars are unfortunately getting smarter, and if they spot an outdoor camera, they might plan to avoid its detection or even try to disable it. That’s why having a discreet backup camera inside your home is so valuable.

Place one in a main living space or hallway, and consider going for a model with a privacy shutter – like the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) – so you can easily switch it off when you’re home and don’t need it.