The Blink Mini is now under £10 in this cheap security camera deal

Blink’s best indoor security camera just dropped to its lowest ever price
The January sales are in full swing, and many retailers are slashing their prices so you can save big at the start of the year, including huge discounts on smart home devices.
For those looking for cheap deals on security products to strengthen their home security, I’ve just found the best deal on Blink’s best security camera. Right now at Amazon, you can get the Blink Mini for under £10 – that’s the cheapest price it’s ever been.
Originally priced at £21.99, the Blink Mini is now £9.99, saving you 55% on this indoor security camera. This pocket-sized plug-in camera blends into the background and monitors your home while you’re away – but just because it’s cheap, doesn’t mean it’s not good quality.
In our Blink Mini review, our reviewer said it was “the best budget security camera out there.” It offers 1080p HD video, motion detection and two-way audio, and it comes with Alexa controls – and at £9.99, it’s hard to beat.
Get the Blink Mini for just £9.99 at Amazon. This indoor camera is available in black or white, and connects to the Blink Home Monitor app so you can check in on your pets or family while you’re out of the house. It records footage 24/7, and still captures clear images even in the dark.
Amazon is also offering discounted prices on Blink bundles, so if you want more than one Blink Mini, you can get two cameras for just £18.99 – details below.
Get 46% off two Blink Mini security cameras in Amazon’s January sale. Now just £18.99, you get two cameras in this bundle deal to monitor more areas of your home to tighten your home security. They’re easy to set up and gives you a better view around your house.
