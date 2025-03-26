Tado’s new smart thermostat hits all-new low price in Amazon’s spring sale

If you want to upgrade your heating, I’d recommend making the switch to a smart thermostat . Having a smart thermostat is a game changer, especially when it comes to saving money on your energy bills, but when you consider the upfront cost and installation, you might be hesitant to make the switch.

But as part of its Spring Deal Days sale, Amazon has given the tado X, tado’s newest smart thermostat a healthy discount – you won’t want to miss it.

View the tado X smart thermostat deal

Originally priced at £169.99, the tado X Wireless Smart Thermostat is now £134.99, saving you 21% in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale. The tado X line was launched in late 2024, and it quickly became a popular smart thermostat for those wanting to enjoy the flexibility of smart heating – here’s why.

tado Wireless Smart Thermostat X: was £169.99 now £134.99 at Amazon Save £35 on the tado X Wireless Smart Thermostat in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale. This starter kit comes with the thermostat, Bridge X and stand, the latter of which is exclusive to Amazon.

In our tado X review , our tester commented that it’s “an easy and powerful way to upgrade your heating and hot water system, allowing you to accurately control your home’s heating, room-by-room, from the comfort of your phone.”

Once installed – which can be done easily by yourself – the tado X smart thermostat connects to your boiler and can help regulate your hot water to keep your home nice and toasty or cool and breezy all year round.

The tado app is the true gem here, as you can control your smart thermostat remotely, as well as set schedules, monitor your energy usage, check for any open windows and more. It also allows you to control the individual temperature of each room, so each person in your household can enjoy a different temperature.

Like most smart thermostats, tado X is compatible with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant. It also comes with Matter-over-Thread which works with the Bridge X which comes in the starter kit.