Swann’s new security camera has the brightest spotlight I’ve seen – and there’s no subscription fees

QUICK SUMMARY Swann has launched the new AdvancedX Wired 3K/5MP NVR security system. Available in four or eight camera options, Swann AdvancedX have Night2Day vision, people and sound detection, and bright spotlights to deter intruders.

Swann is back again with a new security camera launch, but this time, it’s an entire system that covers your entire home. Available in four or eight camera options, the new Swann AdvancedX Wired 3K/5MP NVR system has 24/7 recording and is ideal for medium to large properties – and it won’t break the bank, either.

Swann’s new AdvancedX camera is packed full of security features to keep your home safe and to ensure it’s protected 24/7, thanks to its continuous, ongoing recording. With video quality at the forefront of the design, the Swann AdvancedX has 3K/5MP video resolution to capture all the details whether you’re zoomed in or out.

Capturing images at night can be tricky, but Swann has given its AdvancedX cameras Night2Day night vision technology. For views up to 50ft, the Swann AdvancedX offers colour video, and for distances up to 100ft, it switches to black and white, but still captures images in perfect detail.

(Image credit: Swann)

My favourite feature of the new Swann AdvancedX system is its spotlights. When the Swann AdvancedX detects a person or car via motion detection, its built-in spotlights will turn on to illuminate your room or to scare off potential intruders. The spotlights are insanely bright too, and also work with sound detection. Speaking of sound, the Swann AdvancedX camera comes with a microphone that records audio if needed.

For big properties, the Swann AdvancedX comes as a full security system, featuring four or eight cameras. The initial cost isn’t too expensive, considering you’re getting multiple cameras in one package, and it comes with no subscription fees while still holding up to six months of footage.

Prices on the Swann AdvancedX cameras start at £429.99 and are available to buy now at Swann .