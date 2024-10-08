Prime Day deal cuts the Google Nest Thermostat to super low price – but be quick!

In the Prime Big Deal Days sale, there are tons of deals on smart home essentials, including speakers, lighting, video doorbells and much more. But as the weather takes a turn, I’m searching for cheap prices on smart thermostats, and I’ve just found the best deal on the Google Nest Learning Thermostat which has just dropped to a super low price.
View the Google Nest Learning Thermostat deal
Arguably one of the best smart thermostats you can buy today, the third generation of the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is now £146.99, saving you £73 on this elite smart thermostat. While the copper and black editions are also discounted, the cheapest deal is on the stainless steel version.
To view the Google Nest Learning Thermostat deal, click the link above or keep reading for more details. If you like the look of this deal, you’ll need to be quick as the Prime Day 2 sale ends tomorrow – and Google Nest deals are so few and far between that we predict this smart thermostat will sell out quickly.
Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd generation): was £219.99, now £146.99 at Amazon
Get 33% off the Google Nest Learning Thermostat in this Prime Big Deal Days discount. For easier and more customisable control over your heating, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is easy to install and allows you to adjust your thermostat from wherever you are using your smartphone. Available in stainless steel.
If you invest in any smart home device, we’d definitely recommend looking into a smart thermostat. As we enter the colder months of the year, your heating bills are sure to skyrocket, but using a smart thermostat like the Google Nest Learning Thermostat can help manage your energy costs.
The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is easy to adjust while you’re at or away from home. Using the app, you can schedule your heating to come on at a certain time, so you’re greeted by a warm and cosy home when you return from the office. With OpenTherm technology, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat can also be used to control your water tank and boiler, allowing greater personalisation for your home’s heating.
The Google Nest Learning Thermostat also learns your habits to better adapt to your needs. For example, it can understand the temperature you prefer your home to be and will adjust accordingly, as well as turn itself down when you’re away.
In our Google Nest Learning Thermostat review, our reviewer commented that it’s “both a futuristic device and a familiar one… it fitted into our daily routine almost instantly and it’s the first time we can really say that about a smart home gadget.” We couldn’t recommend it more, really.
