Philips Hue's new update will stop your smart lights from forgetting their last setting
If your Hue lights often revert to their default brightness, this update is for you
QUICK SUMMARY
Philips Hue has issued an update that improves Hue system stability and enhances certain smart lights. Whilst no new features are added, motion sensors will no longer interfere with the lights' ability to remember their previous settings.
With the amount of the best Philips Hue lights I have in my home, I sometimes feel like I might be the brand’s biggest fan. Then I remember that there are probably hundreds of you who feel the same way. Does anyone know if there's a fan club we can join?
That said, there’s one persistent issue that has been a bit of a nuisance, especially with the lights in my bedroom. At times, they revert to their default brightness and colour temperature, meaning I often have to reset them – particularly when it comes to my wake-up routine.
Well, our reliable source – Fabian from Hueblog – has reported that the brand's latest update should help, especially for those using a Hue motion sensor.
As Fabian explains, the new software update brings general improvements to the reliability and stability of the Hue system. It also enhances the operation of "certain models of the Twilight sleep and wake-up light," but the official release notes don’t go into detail about the exact changes.
Whilst the update doesn’t introduce any brand new features, one key improvement is "enhanced motion sensor functionality when set to turn lights to their last-on state." In other words, motion sensors will no longer interfere with the lights' ability to remember their previous settings.
This update follows Philips Hue’s recent move to allow users to create automations for their Secure system via the Philips Hue app. Initially missing from update version 5.33, this functionality has now been unlocked and can be found at the bottom of the Automations page.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Apple TV finally gets the free expansion users have requested for years
You can now access Apple TV+ natively on Android
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Audio-Technica upgrades its cartilage conduction headphones with a big audio boost
The Audio-Technica ATH-CC500BT2 'phones also offer 20 hours of battery life
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Apple shows off a Pixar-style robot lamp that dances, projects and talks to you
Apple has made its own Pixar lamp – and it’s the next thing I want for my smart home
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Aqara's new Matter-compatible light switch has arrived – here's how much it costs
There are two configurations available
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Outdoor LED lighting vs solar lights: 5 of your commonly-asked questions answered
Are you stuck between the two?
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Starting a smart home? I'm an expert and this is the first gadget you should buy
Can you guess?
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Govee has upgraded its smart ceiling light, and it's a lot brighter than before
How many lumens?!
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
SwitchBot's new smart home device is a table, wireless charger, air purifier and ambient light – all in one
It's available to buy now
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
I'm a smart home expert and this is the coolest gadget I've seen in a while
I need one of these immediately
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This Reolink security camera looks like E.T. – and it has wider views than before
Reolink debuts new Argus cameras with better views and a new Home Hub
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published