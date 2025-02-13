Philips Hue's new update will stop your smart lights from forgetting their last setting

If your Hue lights often revert to their default brightness, this update is for you

Philips Hue
(Image credit: Philips Hue)
Lizzie Wilmot
By
published
in News
QUICK SUMMARY

Philips Hue has issued an update that improves Hue system stability and enhances certain smart lights. Whilst no new features are added, motion sensors will no longer interfere with the lights' ability to remember their previous settings.

With the amount of the best Philips Hue lights I have in my home, I sometimes feel like I might be the brand’s biggest fan. Then I remember that there are probably hundreds of you who feel the same way. Does anyone know if there's a fan club we can join?

That said, there’s one persistent issue that has been a bit of a nuisance, especially with the lights in my bedroom. At times, they revert to their default brightness and colour temperature, meaning I often have to reset them – particularly when it comes to my wake-up routine.

Well, our reliable source – Fabian from Huebloghas reported that the brand's latest update should help, especially for those using a Hue motion sensor.

Philips Hue

(Image credit: Signify)

As Fabian explains, the new software update brings general improvements to the reliability and stability of the Hue system. It also enhances the operation of "certain models of the Twilight sleep and wake-up light," but the official release notes don’t go into detail about the exact changes.

Whilst the update doesn’t introduce any brand new features, one key improvement is "enhanced motion sensor functionality when set to turn lights to their last-on state." In other words, motion sensors will no longer interfere with the lights' ability to remember their previous settings.

This update follows Philips Hue’s recent move to allow users to create automations for their Secure system via the Philips Hue app. Initially missing from update version 5.33, this functionality has now been unlocked and can be found at the bottom of the Automations page.

TOPICS
Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸