Philips Hue issues new update for its Bridge – here's what you need to know
Yep...another one
QUICK SUMMARY
Philips Hue has released a new update focused on improving the Hue Bridge, especially for users with multiple bridges. It's available to download now.
For those using multiple Hue Bridges, this update provides a more streamlined experience.
It feels like there’s always a new Philips Hue update dropping these days, making it tricky to keep up. Just last month, the smart lighting brand rolled out two updates in the span of four weeks – whether that’s a good or bad thing depends on how you look at it.
Now, Philips Hue has announced yet another update, which is available to download now. However this time, it’s not about the best Philips Hue lights – the focus is all on the Hue Bridge.
According to Fabian from Hueblog, version 5.37.1 introduces better organisation for setups with multiple Hue Bridges. Users can now separate the Home area by bridge, making it much easier to keep track of different rooms and zones. This is a welcome addition for serious Hue enthusiasts who rely on more than one bridge to manage their smart lighting.
There’s also a handy new feature for Hue Secure users. Manual video recordings can now be created directly from the live view, and a recording icon has been added, allowing users to start and stop recordings with a single tap.
If this update sounds like something you’ll find useful, be sure to check out our guide to the Hue Bridge to make sure you’re getting the most out of your setup.
