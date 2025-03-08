Govee upgrades smart water leak detector with dual sensors to detect both drips and floods

QUICK SUMMARY Govee has upgraded its original smart water leak detector, adding a longer communication range, dual sensor probes and new app features. It’s priced at $15.99 for one sensor or $47.99 for a three-pack, with availability expected in the coming months.

Govee has announced an upgrade to its original smart water leak detector, packing in several new features. The new Water Leak Detector 1s now offers a much longer communication range between the sensor and its Wi-Fi gateway, and it’s equipped with dual sensor probes to detect both small drips and larger floods.

This news comes shortly after Govee launched its budget-friendly smart home sensor for temperature and humidity, which comes in at under $20. The Water Leak Detector 1s keeps that affordable pricing trend going, with a single sensor costing just $15.99 or a three-pack for $47.99. These new options are expected to hit shelves in the next few months.

For now, Govee fans can already buy the GoveeLife Water Leak Detector 1s as part of a bundle, which includes three sensors and a Wi-Fi gateway for $54. If you’d rather start smaller, the previously mentioned individual sensor packs will be available soon.

The GoveeLife Water Leak Detector 1s bundle (includes three sensors and a Wi-Fi gateway) (Image credit: Govee)

When water is detected, the new sensor will flashes and sound an alarm, warning users about potential leaks or floods. The alarm itself is customizable, with four volume settings that go up to a loud 105dB. Users can also set different volumes for day and night right from the Govee Home app. Another handy addition is the new Find Device tool in the app, which helps locate a missing sensor.

One of the biggest upgrades comes from its Sub-1GHz technology, giving the detector a super impressive 1,804 ft communication range. The previous model only reached about 196 ft, so it's a huge improvement. On top of all that, the Water Leak Detector 1s promises up to five years of battery life and boasts an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

