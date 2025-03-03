Govee’s latest smart home sensor is smaller and more affordable than ever before
It's less than $20
QUICK SUMMARY
Govee has launched a new smart home sensor that delivers precise temperature and humidity readings, refreshing every two seconds.
It’s available in the US for $19.99 on Govee’s online store or Amazon, with bundles ranging from $59.99 to $104.99.
Govee has launched a new smart home sensor designed to deliver precise temperature and humidity readings, with data refreshing every two seconds. The Goveelife Smart Thermo-Hygrometer 2S Lite offers impressive accuracy, measuring temperature within ±0.3°C (~0.54°F) and humidity within ±3% RH.
Through the Govee app, users can also set custom alerts to receive push notifications or emails when temperature or humidity reaches a chosen threshold. The app also tracks environmental trends over the past 20 days and allows users to export up to two years of historical data.
The sensor is exclusively available in the US for $19.99 via the Govee online store or Amazon. Bundles featuring multiple sensors – with or without a Wi-Fi gateway – are also offered, with prices ranging from $59.99 to $104.99.
This news follows closely behind the rumored launch of IKEA’s new smart sensor, the TIMMERFLOTTE. Whilst Govee’s product is officially available, both sensors are Matter-compatible, setting a new standard for smart home products globally.
Users can connect up to ten of the sensors within a smart home, and its Matter compatibility ensures seamless integration with most smart home ecosystems. The device also supports voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
In its press release, Govee highlights the sensor’s compact size, and notes that it can run on two AAA batteries for up to two years.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
